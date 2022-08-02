Here’s how broken Washington really is

John L. Micek

In an ideal world, the landmark compromise on climate change, Medicare, and energy spending that Senate Democrats announced at the end of last week would barely require a second glance.

That’s not to diminish the magnitude of the agreement that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck with the chamber’s Dr. No, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin. The Democrats-only deal that averts a Republican filibuster will have a transformative effect on efforts to fight climate change.

But such is the state of the Senate these days, and our politics in general, that it’s breaking news that two guys who belong to the same party, and who largely believe in the same things, managed to strike a deal on stuff they largely agree on already.

