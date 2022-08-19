Hey liberals: Quit taking everythingso literally

One reason liberals and conservatives so frequently talk past each other is that conservatives often adopt symbolic language to express their feelings about political issues, to which liberals respond analytically and literally. The result: Both sides feel like the other has completely missed the point.
For example, “Stop the Steal.” Liberals typically respond to claims of voter fraud and election theft by pointing out the overwhelming lack of evidence for either assertion. It drives us crazy that conservatives cling to these beliefs anyway (which is certainly part of the appeal), but the facts are not the point. “Stop the Steal” is symbolic language used to convey the feeling of many conservatives that their country has been taken over by urban, college-educated, tech-savvy, racially and sexually diverse elites. Many — perhaps most — Republicans have known all along that the election wasn’t really stolen, but claiming that it was gives them a way to vent their rage about the oft-ignored struggles of rural America, which has been on the losing end of social and economic change for decades.
Another example was when Republican politicians claimed that we needed a border wall to stop immigration because we are “running out of space,” to which liberals dutifully (and obliviously) responded with population-density statistics. Again, they completely missed the point, which was conservative discomfort about immigrants and the changing racial makeup of the country.
Similarly, the border wall itself was a symbol. I argued that the wall was pointless because it could easily be thwarted by tunnels, ladders, planes, drones, power tools, etc., and because most undocumented immigrants enter the U.S. through legal ports of entry anyway. The couple hundred miles of new wall Trump eventually built has been breached more than 3,000 times, usually with simple power saws. But structural integrity wasn’t the point: Trump’s wall was never more than a symbol of hatred and fear.
Other examples include statements like “I don’t use pronouns,” which liberals joyfully mock for including a pronoun, but which has nothing to do with grammar and everything to do with discomfort about nontraditional gender identities. “Lock her up” had nothing to do with whether or not Hilary was guilty of a crime. It’s an expression of resentment toward women in power. It doesn’t matter that antifa is more concept than actual organization or that “the deep state” is just the federal bureaucracy that’s always been there; these concepts capture conservative anxieties about social change and their feelings of powerlessness.
Lastly, Trump himself is, and always has been, primarily a symbol. Liberals like myself are perpetually confounded that a large swath of the country would choose such a selfish, impulsive, unprincipled, vulgar and reckless person not just to be their president, but increasingly something more like an infallible messiah.
The truth is, for MAGA believers, all of Trump’s obvious flaws vanish in the gleaming radiance of what he symbolizes: the return to a glorious, golden past where disenfranchised whites, Christians, and ruralites are restored to their rightful, ruling place in society. Trump symbolizes a righteous crusade against evil, a sense of belonging, and power for people who feel insignificant and ignored. He lets his followers feel like they matter. This is why, even as Republicans are forced to reluctantly admit that Trump has broken the law and attempted a coup, they support him anyway. Because if they lose Trump the symbol, they lose their sense of purpose, their community, and their specialness and go back to being nobodies.
Throughout history, people have been ever willing to both kill and die for their symbols. But war and violence cannot solve our impasse. We have to learn to coexist, which means remembering how to communicate across our differences. Liberals need to stop being so literal and academic, try to understand conservative anxieties, and choose compassion over being right once in a while. Conservatives, meanwhile, need to challenge their gut feelings and not automatically reject any idea that doesn’t fit their existing beliefs.
Our differences are not insurmountable. We can understand one another, if we try. And try we must, because we have everything to lose if we don’t.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.