Hey, Medicare, hang around; I’m counting on you

Tom Purcell

I will qualify for Medicare coverage in five years and, much to my surprise, I can’t wait to get government health coverage — because my current coverage is pricey.

I recently finished a consulting assignment, which provided me full health benefits. To maintain my health insurance policy through Cobra, I must pay $750 a month.

I also have to cover the first $3,300 of costs before full coverage kicks in.