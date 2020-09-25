His psychosesare more thansimply politics

A psychiatrist who has taught graduate courses in trauma, psychopathology, and developmental psychology writes of a 3-year-old in the White House.
The 3-year-old is President Donald J. Trump, says his niece, Mary L. Trump, in her book “Too Much and Never Enough.”
Mary would seem exceptionally qualified to make that assertion. She has a doctorate in clinical psychology from the Derner Institute of Advanced Psychological Studies.
The Center for World University Rankings lists Derner fourth in the world for psychology-psychoanalysis. And, Mary has worked in the Manhattan Psychiatric Center, a state facility.
Importantly, she spent much of her childhood living in the household of the dysfunctional family of a sociopathic Fred Trump. Donald was one of Fred’s five children. Mary is the daughter of Donald’s older brother, Fred Jr.
She writes that her grandfather was a sociopath and accuses him of emotionally damaging Donald and Fred Jr. Fred Sr.’s abuse, Mary writes, led to the early death of her father and was responsible for Donald’s narcissistic personality disorder and other psychopathologies.
Plural.
She writes that our president meets all nine criteria outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and may have antisocial personality disorder as well.
“The fact is,” Mary writes, “Donald’s pathologies are so complex and his behaviors so often inexplicable that coming up with an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis would require a full battery of psychological and neuropsychological tests that he’ll never sit for.”
Narcissistic Personality Disorder is diagnosed based on nine signs and symptoms. They are: a grandiose sense of self-importance; a preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty, or ideal love; a belief that he or she is special and unique and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people or institutions; a need for excessive admiration; a sense of entitlement; interpersonally exploitive behavior; a lack of sympathy; a envy of others or a belief that others are envious of him or her; and a demonstration of arrogant and haughty behaviors.
Mary implies that Donald has antisocial personality disorder (sociopathy), which is characterized by persistent lying and conning others; recurring problems with the law; violation of the rights of others; aggressive and impulsive behavior irresponsibility, and lack of remorse.
Mary Trump’s book isn’t so much about the mental disorders as it is about how her uncle developed them growing up in a dysfunctional family, and then working in the Trump empire, which was built on lies, deceptions, fraud and bribery.
Read the book.
Alan D. Blotcky, a clinical professor at the University of Alabama, told “Psychology Today” that President Trump’s psychopathy is “quite high.”
He bases his judgment on the president’s “behavior, cognitions, and interpersonal qualities. His psychopathology is directly affecting his behavior regarding the pandemic and his attack on democracy. Those are the two areas where I think his psychopathology is compelling and the public needs to understand it.
“We need to tie his psychopathology to his presidential behavior in the observable, in the concrete. … His pandemic response and his attack on democracy are where his psychopathology is evident.”
The news media is failing to inform the electorate about President Trump’s mental illnesses by treating evidences of his psychoses merely as politics, as if they are just examples of ideological differences.
Mary Trump ends her book with an assertion that President Trump “isn’t really the problem after all.”
The problem is, “The deafening silence in response to (President Trump’s) such blatant display of sociopathic disregard for human life or the consequences for one’s actions fills me with despair.”
Voters, are you listening?
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email, pro and con, to terence@moscow.com.