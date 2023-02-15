There is something Orwellian about the repurposing language in the glitzy Project Downtown Pullman Draft Plan posted on the internet as a storybook.

The graphics are as hard to read as they are pretty. Fashion before function.

Ironically, there’s a similar problem with the study produced to sell the project, which is designed for “Quick Wins” (before the public figures out the looming disaster), “Right Sizing” (reducing traffic lanes) and “Calming” (slowing) traffic.