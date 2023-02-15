There is something Orwellian about the repurposing language in the glitzy Project Downtown Pullman Draft Plan posted on the internet as a storybook.
The graphics are as hard to read as they are pretty. Fashion before function.
Ironically, there’s a similar problem with the study produced to sell the project, which is designed for “Quick Wins” (before the public figures out the looming disaster), “Right Sizing” (reducing traffic lanes) and “Calming” (slowing) traffic.
There’s also widening sidewalks, then cluttering them with tables and chairs for outside dining.
All of this is to tempt more pedestrians to saunter, spending money in downtown cafes and stores.
Nowhere in the “story” do I find any of the research from around the world that reveals negatives, especially in situations like Pullman in which commercial truck traffic and the business district are mingled.
Surprise. Surprise. It is a safety problem for both motorists and pedestrians perambulating about downtown.
Make no mistake about it. The project design, including the citizen survey that “supports” it, were well crafted to justify what downtown merchants want.
This will cost taxpayers “only” $10 million if the project comes in on budget.
Justifications, such as they are, remind me of growing up in Kennewick during World War II when the city’s population mushroomed from 1,500 to 15,000 residents in about 10 years.
My parents raised five rambunctious boys with the heavily traveled four-lane U.S. Highway 410 running between our front yard and the Columbia River bank.
This was when the Hanford Nuclear Project was being built. Construction equipment and supplies arrived in Pasco on trains and plied the highway past our Kennewick home on the way to Richland and Hanford. Traffic was hectic and hurried as frantic drivers sped along in cars, fleets of semi-trucks, hyster straddle lumber carriers and an assortment of other vehicles.
We boys also trekked the highway barrow pits, collecting bottles and turning them in for a few cents each. We earned our spending money.
No, my parents didn’t petition the city to reduce the number of traffic lanes or install bulb-outs to restrict traffic so we could cross from our front yard to our favorite playground, the south bank of the Columbia River, which dropped away from the highway shoulder.
Amazingly, they taught us how to safely cross highways and roads and we brothers all grew up to teach our children how to safely cross streets and highways.
Here in Pullman, the Day kids even walked from our home on Pioneer Hill to high school on Military Hill, legitimately claiming it was uphill both ways.
And, they all have taught our grandchildren how to safely get across streets.
But times, they have changed.
Now, parents demand bulb-outs in residential areas and merchants want the city to spend nearly $10 million of taxpayer money to attract customers eager to spend money in their stores.
They propose to do this by “calming” traffic on State Route 270, pretty up the neighborhood, widen sidewalks and turn them into “amenities” such as outdoor dining plazas.
The most insane part of this project is that of reducing SR 270/Main Street from three to two lanes.
Trucks have to block one lane of traffic to deliver goods to businesses because there is no other way to do it.
If there are only two lanes, that means traffic will be squeezed down to one lane while delivery trucks are parked in front of stores.
So, Pullman merchants want to “calm” traffic that already is lined up bumper to bumper waiting for traffic lights to change.
Unfortunately, they want the city to put a $10 million Band-Aid on the dry bones of a dying commercial district with a highway running through it.
The proposed project won’t resurrect our once-vital business district. Yes, traffic is a problem; but it’s not the fundamental problem, which is that time has marched past this historic relic of a much smaller town.
Downtown business plans are seriously outdated, especially with mushrooming digital commerce.
In a real sense, Pullman’s downtown is a victim of the population growth that has been and always will be promoted by business interests.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a lifelong interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email — pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.