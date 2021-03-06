President Joe Biden tweeted he is happy the House is working to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. This act should cause some concern to those who believe in the rule of law.
The act aims to reduce the safety of law enforcement officers when responding to threats to themselves and the public. Many portions of the act attempt to regulate and penalize a law enforcement officer when force is used.
When a cop says you’re under arrest, the person being arrested places his hands behind his back. The person is handcuffed and taken to jail.
Later, if the person who was arrested disagrees with what happened, he can have his day in court. Fighting with a cop on the street is not the right way to come to a resolution.
On the other hand, when a cop says you’re under arrest and the person being arrested fights and/or flees, the cop has two options.
The cop can turn around and walk away. This will eliminate all use of force. Of course, common sense will tell you where this will lead. It will lead to a rise of resisting arrest. All they have to do is fight and the cop will walk away. Those committing crimes will never be held accountable.
I would like to think, as a society, we believe in the rule of law and want people to be held accountable.
With that being the case, rather than walk away the cop has to use a level of force to counteract the force in which is being directed towards him. Again, the options are pretty simple. Uphold the law or walk away from criminal acts.
This act reduces safety. For example, it limits or removes the ability for police agencies to obtain ambush-protected vehicles. They’d rather a cop walk into a deadly situation without available tools for protection.
The way de-escalation is handled in this act is dangerous. Deescalation is not bad, but this act knowingly allows for increased risk to the public and the cop in order to protect the person who is causing the escalation.
This act’s de-escalation includes, but isn’t limited to, backing off, using verbal persuasion (such as pretty please?), issue warnings (but with no course of action should the warning be ignored) and just waiting it out.
Again, this act acknowledges that there will be an increase in risk of injury or death to the cops or the public.
After reading through this 138-page act, it seems pretty clear the writers believe that cops are bad. Interestingly, after reading the act, there is one part where the writers state they want cops to live in the community they serve or in areas of high crime.
The act then specifies that a study will be conducted to see if crime is reduced in that area. I don’t get it. Cops are bad but somehow they will decrease crime?
Many portions of this act are objectionable, such as knowing there will be a greater risk to the cops and public, but one of the most objectionable parts is the removal of qualified immunity.
This is one of the best ways in which to see a decrease in the number of quality applicants and the premature departure of good cops. Right now, cops are protected in a civil lawsuit if they were acting in good faith and believed the conduct was lawful at the time of the conduct. This act removes this defense.
We’re not talking about a cop doing a bad action. We’re talking about acting in good faith. The cop could lose everything. I think this is where cops perform a risk analysis and ultimately decide it is time for a new profession.
I hope the pendulum starts to move in the other direction where society demands the lawbreaker to peacefully surrender and allow the case to be heard in court.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.