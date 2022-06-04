For how long should we suffer the derelict look of a Goodwill container parked just up the hill on Grand Avenue in Pullman? When will the container translate into a modest but attractive store? As matters stand, the scene broadcasts a message of a society fallen hard on its luck, and a Goodwill mission limited to collecting discarded objects.
Goodwill may have started as an attempt to help the needy, back in 1909, but today it stands for something much larger. Yes, it will always be about helping those who can’t afford new things, such as college students surviving on limited budgets or young parents struggling to keep up with the material demands of raising more than one kid.
But again, there is more to Goodwill than second-hand clothes. Critically there is the capacity to alter the culture of consumption, currently still fixated on linear flows and a way of life predicated on products having a shelf life which, once expired, end up in a dumpster. This can’t be sustainable and must be changed if we remain serious about saving the planet. A more cyclical approach will be necessary.
As one study made clear, “the key issue in global sustainable development is the linear (one way) throughput flow of materials and energy between nature and human economy.” It has significantly impacted the global ecosystem, “running [it] down” and lessening its scope and diversity. As such “the global natural ecosystem is shrinking in size and volume,” marginalizing the planet’s capacity “to provide life-sustaining functions.”
The world needs places like Goodwill to change course, at once icon of reuse and a multibillion-dollar business that fuels economic and social good across the nation. Even Macklemore took note, singing the store’s virtues. He may only have “twenty dollars in [his] pocket” but he’s “gonna pop some tags,” not least because the word is out, namely that that’s where he can find his “come-up.” How cool and according to him “f-ing awesome.”
Indeed, there is a lot to champion about Goodwill stores. Besides selling they teach, connect and generally raise awareness about human potential and opportunity. As their mission states they work “to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
But still they could do more, namely alleviate the stigma associated with dropping off objects in favor of something more dignified, something more suggestive of the larger good and machinations of recycling. Might the usual embarrassed and back-of-the-house look associated with this part of the store acquire a more proud expression? Might it include and show off the idea that the contemporary Goodwill could not only receive broken objects but also allow customers to fix them.
Today, maker spaces have become ubiquitous, often located in former industrial spaces, but also in malls and other such contemporary shopping contexts, usually inviting us to wile the day while making something. Why not include them in the new Goodwill project, in this case inviting us to wile away doing something important, such as restoring a phone, a table or a pair of shoes, naturally with the help of a guide.
Why not take this opportunity to learn about new maker technologies, and inevitably the tenets of circular economy, including philosophies associated with cradle to cradle strategies, chemistry, material science, and the like?
If so, the new Goodwill store could go from a store to a modest campus of sorts, featuring functions that could corroborate and accommodate society’s larger concerns with economic and environmental justice. They could include provisions related to renewable energy, affordable housing and more, along with the spaces to discuss and understand their value, serving as extensions to classrooms, labs and galleries.
None of this should be the sole concern of the Goodwill Industries alone but all of us. It is time for the Pullman community to enter into a partnership with the organization, leveraging its social and environmental stewardship to remedy the city’s lackluster showing on those fronts, including a site and a part of town in dire need of much urban and architectural improvement.
Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate professorin the School of Design and Construction.