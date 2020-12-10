We expected the worst, and he was worse than we expected. Like Nero fiddling as Rome burned, President Donald Trump is ignoring the biggest public health emergency this country has faced in more than a century.
“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” he tweeted after testing positive for the coronavirus, then being whisked by helicopter to an elite hospital for treatment. “Don’t let it dominate your life.”
That’s right. Don’t let it dominate your life, or merely kill you.
With no inclination for anything other than grifting, Trump rarely even mentions the rampant disease that’s killed five Vietnam Wars’ worth of Americans. Hundreds, sometimes thousands, more die every day — and our president ignores it all.
Does that qualify as leadership?
In the dying embers of his presidency, Trump is scrambling to build a legacy to conceal his profligacy.
All of a sudden, he’s in a hurry to auction off oil and gas drilling leases inside the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
All of a sudden, he wants to reduce the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan. And all of a sudden, he is pushing to strip job protections from an entire swath of America’s civil service workers — thus making it easier to silence the “deep state.”
Yes, he’s gotten busy now that the clock is about to strike midnight.
Of course, he never delivered on his signature promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act — a.k.a. Obamacare. He pledged to do that on Day 1 of his presidency but, having the attention span of a hamster, he was too inept to get anything done. Now it is too deeply rooted to dig up; even the U.S. Supreme Court, which contains three Trump appointees, is loath to strike down major pillars of the ACA.
This president has devalued and dishonored virtually everything he’s touched, but his tantrum over losing the presidential election is a new low — even by his standards.
He rails about election fraud in the court of public opinion, but in actual courthouses, his lawyers are careful not to make any claim of fraud. Instead, they allege small procedural violations and ask judges to disqualify large numbers of legally cast ballots.
Trump’s lawyers have lost case, after case, after case, but like the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, they keep returning with more lawsuits.
Why? Because it’s a money-maker.
Paired with his insistence the election was stolen is a plea to give — and give generously! — to the pr esident’s “Official Election Defense Fund.” So far, the fund has raked in more than $170 million, but its real beauty lies in the fine print: For donations of less than $8,333, up to 60 percent of the money can go a PAC controlled by the president; “administrative expenses” is the accepted euphemism for this sort of financial chicanery.
What a racket, eh? Lose an election, then squawk about it until common folk are convinced to give money to a thin-skinned rich guy. Remember, Trump has hundreds of millions of dollars in debts to repay after he leaves office, so why wouldn’t he make one last shameless grab for cash on his way out?
It’s called fleecing the flock.
We’ve seen enough bad faith from this oaf and his GOP enablers to last a lifetime, but there is one ray of Republican sunshine that deserves praise.
While Congressional Republicans disingenuously repeat talking points about “election fraud” and “stolen votes,” other GOP politicians in state and county offices have been acting with honor and integrity. County election officials, secretaries of state and governors — many of them proud Republicans — have gone about their business without fear or favor to anyone.
They tallied the votes, they certified the results, and then they entrusted the Electoral College to select the next president. Their good faith has been rewarded with intimidation and threats of violence from the tinfoil hat brigade of their own party.
Despite Trump’s shameless pleas for GOP legislators in Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewhere to invalidate election results, Monday the Electoral College will select Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
You see, a presidential election is not just a Republican thing. It’s an American thing.
Like a majority of Americans, William Brock is lookingforward to an orderly transition of power in the White House.