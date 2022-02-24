“Reagan is totally lost and out of his depth. He does not have enough knowledge to cut through the contradictory advice that is being offered to him.”
— Richard Pipes, Reagan’s national security aide, 1981
In a previous column (Feb. 10) I wrote about former President Ronald Reagan’s record tax increases, the tripling of the national debt and high inflation rate. I also pointed out that the Barack Obama-Joe Biden administration substantially reduced the budget deficit, and how President Biden has overseen the largest economic growth since 1981.
Reagan: Not tough on terrorists
As a president who is praised for being tough, Reagan turned tail and withdrew from Lebanon after 221 Marines were murdered by Hezbollah on Oct. 12, 1983. Reagan pulled out all U.S. forces, and the result was a major victory for these Iran- backed terrorists. Even though Sen. John McCain objected, Reagan ordered the battleship New Jersey to shell Lebanese villages indiscriminately, which provoked the terrorists.
The Iran-Contra crisis
Bill Clinton was impeached for lying about sex with an intern, but Ronald Reagan was let go after lying to Congress about the Iran-Contra affair. It was the worst ever nonmilitary post-war foreign policy disaster, and 14 top officials were indicted for their involvement.
Reagan denied that his government had sold arms to our enemy Iran in order to release hostages held in Lebanon. (Reagan’s policy was that there was to be no negotiations with terrorists.) The scandal brought Reagan’s approval rating to a low of 40 percent with 32 percent of those polled believing that he should resign.
Iran-Contra: “Too old” to impeach
In January 1987, Democratic senators caucused and they decided not to ask the House to start impeachment proceedings for Reagan. Expressing a bipartisan generosity that does not exist today, the senators concluded, according to Seymour Hersh, that Reagan was “too old,” and that he “did not have the mental capacity to understand what had happened.” Just think: Republicans now want Biden to take an annual cognitive test!
The tragedy of Afghanistan
So far, Biden’s most serious foreign policy mistake was the precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan. It should be remembered, however, that as vice-president, Biden did not support Obama’s unsuccessful troop surge in 2009.
Biden was left with few options after Trump signed what H.R. McMaster, Trump’s second national security adviser, called “a surrender agreement with the Taliban.” One condition of that fateful agreement was that 5,000 Taliban prisoners were released right back into the ranks of those who overran the government troops we spent billions to train. Trump wanted us out in January, 2021, but even August was too early to arrange a proper airlift for our Afghan allies. For more see bit.ly/3LhNXtF.
Biden is firm on Ukraine
Many Republicans are now saying that Trump would have been more successful in countering Russia’s Vladimir Putin in his threats to Ukraine. How could the Ukrainians possibly trust a man who, at a G-7 meeting in 2018, supported Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, a historical part of Ukraine.
Equally reprehensible was his blackmail of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to get dirt on Biden, which led to his first impeachment. Even worse are the Trump allies who are now siding with Putin.
NATO is fully united against Russia because this military alliance trusts Biden. Most Europeans were glad that Trump did not get a second term, because he said that he would pull the U.S. out of the alliance. Before he left office, he ordered that 12,000 U.S. troops be withdrawn from Germany.
What about cognitive abilities?
In 1994, just five years after leaving office, Reagan announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. As with Biden, Reagan’s earlier forgetfulness, a common sign of aging, was no sign of dementia. When interviewed in 1993, White House doctors asserted that new tests of his mental status showed that his disease had not begun until the summer of 1993.
Fox News’ Brit Hume has repeatedly declared that Biden is “senile,” which is a medically imprecise term. Professor Donald Jurivich at North Dakota’s School of Medicine counters by saying that this charge is “a shameful display of ageism and ignorance.”
If Biden is not fit to be president, neither was Reagan.
Gier is professor emeritus at theUniversity of Idaho. Read the fullversion at bit.ly/3sZUeC3. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com for references.