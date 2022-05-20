Everyday life abounds with fresh topics for newspaper columns. Last week was no exception.
I built my house in Palouse in 2007, which means my electric hot water tank is 15 years old. Since the widely ballyhooed life expectancy of such an important accessory is 13 years, Katherine and I were already living on borrowed time. As we’d already been given an estimate by a local heating and electric company, it made sense to call them for some updated figures.
The service man arrived, and I was immediately impressed by his steady gaze and solid handshake. Years ago, my father taught me to value both highly. After examining our existing tank, he inquired as to whether there had been any leaking. When I replied no, he emerged up the ladder from our unfinished basement and informed me flatly that no, we don’t need a new tank. We’d need a heating element replacement when the time came. A new tank was nowhere in the near future.
If his manner of greeting had given me a tip as to the quality of the man, his turning down a certain sale confirmed dear old dad’s advice. This was someone to be trusted. When he shared that he was a regular reader of my columns, did so with relish and encouraged me to write more of the same … I was, of course, pleased.
A short but spirited conversation ensued during which we discovered that — on most issues of importance locally and nationally — we saw eye-to-eye. As always seems to be the case, in the company of someone who shares my opinions, I decided that this was not only an honest man but a pretty smart fella as well. It seemed quite natural to ask what he would write about if he had his own column. His simple reply startled me a bit.
“I’d write a column about how we should all put our partisan bickering and divisive ideologies away and come together on issues which will bring about the common good.”
As he drove away, I scratched my head and wondered if I could speak to his concerns with conviction. Since I am in the final process of publishing a book with selected columns going back to the Clinton years, his words reminded me of my liberal days (although he and I both despaired of today’s liberals and their lack of fire in the belly).
Those were days when politicos like President Reagan and Speaker Tip O’Neil could disagree mightily on issues but still share a camaraderie and mutual respect which allowed them to arrive at compromises and the public good.
But — as I’ve pointed out in previous columns — that all changed when Newt Gingrich committed the Republican Party to seizing power at any cost and transformed his party from a partner in policy making to a vitriolic purveyor of toxic smears portraying Democrats as not just legislators with whom he disagreed but as corruptors of the very soul of America.
It worked. Bidding goodbye to courtesies and protocols, he broke every rule as he demonized those who stood in the way of his rise to power. It’s been the same ever since. Trump’s name calling and badgering are only pages borrowed from Newt’s book of 25 years past.
Is it possible to sit down with any hopes of working for the benefit of all with a man like Mitch McConnell? A man who, as majority leader, blocked even a hearing for Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland. Why? Putting forth his candidacy was too close to a national election almost nine months away. Let the people decide in November was the Senator’s call.
Fast forward four years and Ruth Bader Ginsburg died a little more than one month before another general election. Still in control of the Senate, McConnell conveniently forgot his reasons for disallowing Garland a hearing and rammed through an evangelical right-wing nominee just days before the voters cast their ballots.
Hypocrisy of such magnitude is part of the Republicans’ playbook and has been since Newt Gingrich chose the ultimate low road to electoral victory. So, thinking of my electrician friend, I’m not convinced that continuing to play nice guy while your opposition has thrown out all the rulebooks, made a mockery of precedent and put America’s experiment with representative democracy seriously in peril is a good idea.
Until the Republican Party can purge itself of deceit, hypocrisy and religious zealotry, I hold to the view that bringing a knife to a gun fight is not smart.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.