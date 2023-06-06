Elizabeth Holmes has, after six years in the courts, earned her way to a prison cell with the fanfare of a movie heroine crossed-over to the dark side. The white collar, all-female, prison facility in Bryan, Texas, is prepared to pay her $1.15 per hour to do laundry and mop floors. We trust that she will labor with the respectability she defended as CEO–Founder of Theranos. Regardless, her 11-year sentence should provide her ample time to reconcile the internal conflicts.
Elizabeth’s (she now prefers Liz, an air-brushed, girl scout alter ego with suspicious overtones of Martha Stewart) meteoric rise to biotech stardom in 2003, at the age of 19, may have been exceptional in the sheer scale of her envisioned business model, though sadly unexceptional when we consider the multitude of “fake it ’til you make it” fraudsters of her generation. Holmes is a magazine cover, a metaphor for a genuinely gifted young class of entrepreneurs who were led to believe that if they blow hard on a dandelion and hire the right publicist the keys to their oceanside Santa Monica retreat will appear under their pillow one fortuitous morning. Eventually, they do get the keys — the ones to the jail cell.
31-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried comes to mind. The scale of his corporate malfeasance actually gives him bragging rights over Holmes: almost $8 billion dollars of client funds evaporated. Prior to bankruptcy, his company, FTX, served as a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. He faces a long menu of criminal charges including wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. His dandelion seeds materialized into luxury homes, cars, boats, groupies.