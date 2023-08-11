Seldom used, the “F” Street bridge in Palouse was an aging relic from the city’s early history. Some say it was 100 years old when it met its ignominious fate.

What was certain, at the time I was first sworn in as a member of the Palouse City Council, the old iron and wooden span was one of two Pratt Truss bridges remaining in the state of Washington.

Equally certain was that the stately bridge required annual maintenance and the annual budget contained a $500 allotment for paint, brushes and the occasional dimensional lumber to replace any sagging fir planking.

