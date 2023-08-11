Seldom used, the “F” Street bridge in Palouse was an aging relic from the city’s early history. Some say it was 100 years old when it met its ignominious fate.
What was certain, at the time I was first sworn in as a member of the Palouse City Council, the old iron and wooden span was one of two Pratt Truss bridges remaining in the state of Washington.
Equally certain was that the stately bridge required annual maintenance and the annual budget contained a $500 allotment for paint, brushes and the occasional dimensional lumber to replace any sagging fir planking.
Before I took my oath, the council thought it a dandy idea to approach Olympia and so they approached the Department of Transportation for cash to defray maintenance.
A month went by, I joined the august body and a report came back that no, the state won’t pay $500 to maintain the existing structure but would grant almost $400,000 to construct a new bridge.
There were several reasons I opposed the idea. First and foremost, I have always believed, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Secondly, the F Street span saw very little traffic, almost all of it passenger cars and pickup trucks. We didn’t need anything stouter.
Third, I have always had a weakness for hand-worked things: cars, houses … you name it.
A final reason was a distaste for having folks in Tacoma or Washtucna pay for something we didn’t need in the first place. Those were the days when the council took pride in running a tight ship financially and paying our own way for most of what we needed.
I was joined in my opposition by two others, but, on a council of seven, we fought a losing battle to save the old Pratt Truss.
What would be well more than $1 million in today’s dollars was allocated and our engineering firm, Andersen and Perry out of Walla Walla, went right to work feeding the length and width into their computer banks and “kerplunk,” we soon were greeted with a prefab, concrete bridge just as boring then as it will be 100 years from now.
One fine day, a freight train rolled in carrying an enormous crane mounted on a flat car. The “Keep off: Unsafe” barriers were removed and — much to our amusement — that gigantic crane weighing many tons was unloaded and driven across that wooden plank bridge to the south side of the river where the monstrosity commenced its evil work.
The loss of our venerable, historic bridge was sad, but sadder still was the mindset it left behind among many of our community’s elected leaders. The first wrong lesson was to grab up whatever “free” money was floating around. That became more evident when Clinton budgeted federal money to provide more police on the streets nationwide.
I mean, really. I saw the logic in crime-filled inner cities like Newark, Detroit or Dallas. That some of these badly-needed tax dollars would be siphoned off to add a second officer to patrol the mean streets of Palouse seemed ludicrous. Until Clinton started handing out money, there was no call in town for a second cop. The subject never even came up.
Our chief, Phineas Haglin, was a pretty fair grant writer, however and before long presented the council an application. My lone dissent was drowned out by the second wrong lesson learned from the F Street bridge debacle: “if we don’t take the money, somebody else will.”
The final unfortunate lesson was a growing sense that we required somebody else to tell us what we REALLY needed … preferably someone with lots of letters after their name.
When the time finally came to replace our admittedly over-the-hill sewer treatment plant, we went back to Anderson and Perry and their consultants never asked what kind of plant would suit the Department of Ecology’s requirements as well as our budget. Instead, they got right to work calculating how much money we could leverage and then designed a plan around that figure.
Seemed that their $6.5 million plant could only be built with a low-interest Clean Water loan which, in turn, was only available if we raised our rates to what they termed a “hardship level.”
What this meant for our heretofore well-managed budget down the road was unclear. What was perfectly clear, however, was that our town’s seniors living on fixed incomes would be hardest hit. The idea that granny would have to choose between taking a full dosage of medication and flushing her toilet was totally unacceptable.
We dug in our heels. It took one of our own, Eddie Gnaedinger, to research a new, alternative technology that produced a superior quality output at a huge savings. The plant came in at $2.5 million,, state Ecology was placated and the only downside was that we had to eat the quarter million we’d already paid Anderson and Perry for a project that was never built.
Since my years of service on the Palouse City Council, I have developed a real distaste for consultants. Their eye is almost always first on the dollar and, far down the line, the actual needs of the folks they’re supposed to be serving.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.