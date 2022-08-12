I bought my first lottery ticket recently. It was a $20 scratch-off that paid me a $40 prize. Winning produced a nice little thrill, so I bought another $20 ticket right away. And lost. I put out $40 to win $40 that day. I’ve bought three $20 scratch-offs since then and won nothing. To date, I’ve paid out $100 to win $40.

The house always wins in the end.

Still, some people enjoy big paydays playing the state-sponsored lotteries. I know a fellow who hit twice for more than $100,000 or so. That would be a nice little bump, to be sure.

Tags

Recommended for you