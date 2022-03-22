Time tends to be elastic. One day to a child can seem a lifetime. To an octogenarian most days are fleeting. Life flows on.
Although babies are born every minute, we artificially separate generations with meaningless timelines: Gen X, Millennials, etc. For example, I’m in the Silent Generation, but what you’re reading suggests I’m anything but silent.
Able-bodied and 18, I was drafted 68 years ago. The Korean War was winding down, but my infantry training taught me to attack and, with fixed bayonet, to repeatedly jab straw-filled mannequins while screaming “Kill! Kill! Kill!” Fortunately, I never had to use that particular skill. We also learned about the Geneva Conventions, treaties and protocols establishing “international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in war.”
The world is now held hostage. A nuclear Damoclean sword dangles over humanity. It hangs by the hairthread of one man’s fraying mind. I was a child when the first two — the only two — atomic bombs were dropped in war. Media educated us to the horrors of this unprecedented weaponry. Soon other major powers developed nuclear capabilities, and the Mutually Assured Destruction race was on. MAD-ness threatens now more than ever.
Treaties were signed, the Berlin Wall came down, and the Cold War subsided. But conventional war continued, continues even now as Russia invades Ukraine. People die, victims of “conventional” weapons, some of which are illegal under Geneva Conventions.
What a farce! Establishing “humanitarian” rules for war, the ultimate zero-sum game.
Rules for how best to “humanely” displace, maim, and kill men, women, and children, innocent noncombatants. There are even rules for how not to torture prisoners of war. Play nice, children!
Baby Boomers and my Silent Generation shared the folk revival of the 60s. We sang “The Strangest Dream” of a better world: “Last night I had the strangest dream I never dreamed before. I dreamed the world had all agreed to put an end to war.”
Hasn’t happened. The thermonuclear thread frays daily. Not even survivors of atom bombs fully understand the horror they survived, never mind the potential of infinitely more destructive thermonuclear warheads. We all contemplate the uncertainty of our futures. During the ’60s, I wondered whether I’d see the turn of the century. Now I’m not sure whether I’ll get out of bed tomorrow morning.
Our world always changes. At some point we must shake off traditional fetters, forged over centuries by such constantly changing conditions. Those fetters perpetuate outworn shibboleths glorifying nationhood. But a growing reality confronts us: “Earth is but one country and mankind its citizens” is more than an observation. It’s a warning about environmental, economic, and social issues that threaten humankind on a global scale.
Next month we’ll observe the 36th anniversary of Chernobyl, the “worst nuclear disaster in history, both in cost and casualties.” Chernobyl then was part of the USSR. This month Russian artillery pounded that same nuclear facility. Another ’60s folk song laments, “When will they ever learn?”
But positive trends are evident. Autonomous 19th-centuury fiefdoms, sheikdoms, and nation-states have conglomerated into today’s United Nations. This international body, politically toothless, has tremendous potential. Its intergovernmental agencies work toward sustainable environmental development, improved global health and agriculture, children’s welfare and education, gender equality and much more.
The U.N. adapted ideas from the League of Nations. Today’s flawed U.N. must evolve into an international order both just and equitable, overseeing Earth’s natural resources and regulating global financial institutions, while rendering absolute power of individuals impossible.
Nations, united, need to implement this mandate from a 19th century prophet: “Should one king rise up against another, all the other kings must arise to deter him.”
Perspectives are generational. Personal understanding comes from personal experiences and experiences of contemporaries. My parents were born before the Wright brothers flew. World War II shaped my childhood in a German-America family with two first cousins in the German Army. I never knew the grandfather born before the Civil war in 1850.
These three generations span 172 years. That’s perspective. If my great-grandchildren reach my age, they’ll usher in 2100. Visualizing these things provides perspective beyond the here and now.
What positive perspectives might we all marshal to bring about a thriving, peaceful, global civilization?
Haug and Jolie, his editor and wife of 60 years, discuss topics like these over dinner.