If your mother says she loves you … check it out.
That admonition was meant for cub reporters, but it’s good advice for us all. It’s not that Mom isn’t trustworthy. Maybe it’s just that her judgment is flawed. Either way, the need for questioning information from almost any source is critical. It may not always be possible.
Let’s start with libraries, the earliest dating to 2600 B.C., repositories of inch-thick clay tablets. A movement is afoot to curtail access to modern equivalents. Last week MIT’s Technology Review reported “the book ban movement has a chilling new tactic: harassing teachers on social media.” The president of the Corpus Christi, Texas, branch of the American Federation of Teachers was awakened July 12 by a gunshot and a bullet ricocheting off her home.
She had recently handed out books with LGBTQ characters to local students. Corpus Christi, according to Technology Review, “has become a flashpoint for a growing push among Christian and conservative groups across the U.S. to get certain books and topics they deem inappropriate for children removed from school libraries and curriculums.” Since that event, she reported being “bombarded with threatening Facebook messages and phone calls.” She now carries Mace and has installed home security cameras.
Days before, County Citizens Defending Freedom, or CCDF, held a public seminar about monitoring school curriculums and “researching social media of teachers, school board members, staff of school districts and elected officials.” The seminar taught people “how to stalk and harass educators online.” The group’s ironically operative word is “freedom.”
The director of a nonprofit that defends free expression observed that the event represents a pivotal moment in the recent spate of book bans across America.
It’s worse in India. According to Poynter Institute, last month a fact-checker was detained over a tweet he posted more than four years ago. Muhammed Zubair, a Muslim and co-founder of fact-checking site, Alt News, now faces “the wrath of Indian authorities” for “allegedly inflaming religious strife.” Authorities claimed the post “mocked Hinduism and inflamed already-tense religious strife in the country.” Zubair is known for debunking “anti-Islamic propaganda,” which often originates with the ruling party. A four-year-old tweet!
Such repression is increasing, both at home and worldwide. A June meeting of global fact-checking organizations was headlined by the Washington Post as: “Fact-checking movement grapples with a world awash in false claims.” Such claims are “promoted by politicians and even governments,” and they’re “increasingly embraced by receptive audiences.”
The nonprofit FactCheck.org tries “to reduce the level of deception and confusion in US politics by providing original research on misinformation and hoaxes,” according to Wikipedia. But politics are everywhere. From book-banning to climate change, we’re inundated with spurious information. At every level, individuals and organizations try to influence, to shape, to control our views.
Since the telegraph’s first message in 1844 — “What hath God wrought!” — instantaneous access to information has burgeoned through telephone, radio, television, internet and intergalactic communication via the Webb Telescope. Considering this, and given smartphones, it’s not clear what groups like CCDF hope to accomplish. Curious, energetic young people will always find ways to access information. Banning books simply advertises them, piquing adolescent curiosity.
True intellectual freedom, unlike “freedom” narrowly circumscribed by information suppressors, releases and nurtures critical thinking, encapsulated as “careful thinking directed to a goal.” Definitions vary, but the key word is “careful.” One model for implementing “careful” embraces five questions used in basic reporting. Who? What? Where? When? Why?
Who did it, said it? What was done, said? Where and when did it happen? These are fact-based questions, sometimes disputed, e.g., winner of the last presidential election. The fifth W is the application of critical thinking to the first four W’s. “Why” requires understanding a source of information and applying that understanding to nuanced interpretation of known facts, e.g., the president is legitimate.
The information tsunami we all face challenges us, but we have the means for mitigating, even taming it. Surfing that tsunami critically allows us to characterize information as true, questionable, or false. But that works only if we are honest enough with ourselves to admit, understand, and confront our own flawed thinking, our personal biases.
Trust — your mother probably does love you, after all — but verify!