A mother’s love is worth verification

Haug

If your mother says she loves you … check it out.

That admonition was meant for cub reporters, but it’s good advice for us all. It’s not that Mom isn’t trustworthy. Maybe it’s just that her judgment is flawed. Either way, the need for questioning information from almost any source is critical. It may not always be possible.

Let’s start with libraries, the earliest dating to 2600 B.C., repositories of inch-thick clay tablets. A movement is afoot to curtail access to modern equivalents. Last week MIT’s Technology Review reported “the book ban movement has a chilling new tactic: harassing teachers on social media.” The president of the Corpus Christi, Texas, branch of the American Federation of Teachers was awakened July 12 by a gunshot and a bullet ricocheting off her home.

