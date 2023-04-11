Who was it that claimed “desperate times call for desperate measures”? I am not sure, but I’ll borrow the language anyway and apply it to our society’s precarious state of mental health. We are a populace soaked in fear and anxiety, perched close to the edge. And among our seemingly desperate measures? Psilocybin of course — magic mushrooms.

Faced with staggering rates of suicide (from the old and young alike, veterans and civilians), rates of addiction (amongst social media’s many gifts), and resulting mental disorders, tens of millions of Americans roll out of bed each morning praying deep down inside for the strength to slog through the proceeding hours with their sanity intact and a believable illusion of hope for a better tomorrow. And when the self-deception doesn’t do the trick, there is always Prozac. There is talk therapy — if you can get an appointment. There is that next “you must see it to be it” seminar in Vancouver — if you have the time and money.

Those plans for assistance, led by increasingly weary mental health professionals in need of more effective tools for their toolbox of therapies, have made their way to state capitals and are finally being heard and their demands acted upon. The mycelium kissing our toes, accompanying humans around for millions of years, may have, at last, found sanction and widespread recognition for its potential to heal. After all, mushrooms are our friends — just fun guys (sorry, I lack the willpower).