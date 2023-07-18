I heard a great pickup line the other day: “Have you ever kissed a stranger before? Oh, you haven’t? Well, allow me to introduce myself.” Just about disarming enough to restore one’s faith in the value of courtship.

What ever happened to those deliciously awkward days of having to hold a conversation for five or so minutes before exchanging numbers? I’m thankfully out of practice and my sparse memory leaves little of the mechanics to pass along to my children — at least of any nostalgic significance, much less relevance. The modern modes of mating escape me. On good sources though, I have heard there is a sexual revolution afoot, and I’ve been left behind, a social anachronism.

I had been misled to believe what’s going on under the sheets — or more compellingly, what is not going on, is a return to the free love generation of the 1960s. Not so much a sexual revolution as an asexual revolution. It was this bombshell that had me scurrying for my pen: throughout 2021 in France, 40 percent of those between the ages of 15 and 24 had no sex. Sure it was during COVID but even so, it’s the French, not the Liberty University worship choir.

Tags

Recommended for you