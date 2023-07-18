I heard a great pickup line the other day: “Have you ever kissed a stranger before? Oh, you haven’t? Well, allow me to introduce myself.” Just about disarming enough to restore one’s faith in the value of courtship.
What ever happened to those deliciously awkward days of having to hold a conversation for five or so minutes before exchanging numbers? I’m thankfully out of practice and my sparse memory leaves little of the mechanics to pass along to my children — at least of any nostalgic significance, much less relevance. The modern modes of mating escape me. On good sources though, I have heard there is a sexual revolution afoot, and I’ve been left behind, a social anachronism.
I had been misled to believe what’s going on under the sheets — or more compellingly, what is not going on, is a return to the free love generation of the 1960s. Not so much a sexual revolution as an asexual revolution. It was this bombshell that had me scurrying for my pen: throughout 2021 in France, 40 percent of those between the ages of 15 and 24 had no sex. Sure it was during COVID but even so, it’s the French, not the Liberty University worship choir.
How out of touch; how disillusioned.
I am humbled. Had I been asked a couple of decades ago what would happen if you replaced a hormone-fueled furtive imagination with an all-you-can-watch porn buffet, I’d predict a society mating like rabbits. The data, however, points to a different conclusion: the rabbits have gone scampering back into their burrows.
“Have you ever had sexual intercourse?” is a standard question on the CDC’s biannual Youth Risk Behavior Survey; a question asked since the survey’s inception in 1991. “Honestly, that question is a little laughable,” responds 18-year-old Kay from Lansing, Mich. “There’s probably a lot of teenagers who are, like, ‘No, I’ve never had sexual intercourse, but I’ve had other kinds of sex.’” Her answer ought to be a pause button on the survey and its outdated assumptions, and an invitation to come up with new, more relevant, open-minded questions. As is, the data shows a sharp decline among “sexually active” teens, and those who have ever once had sex fell to 30 percent.
Thalia, a 17-year-old from Ohio, alludes to the complexities underlying the issue: “Sex is kind of just everywhere, so we kind of don’t see it as a big deal anymore.” I can scarcely imagine the forbidden fruit losing its sensory appeal. Yet the “desensitizing” of sex has seeped down into Gen Z (age 13-27) and to some extent the older millennials (28-42).
Sex therapists are now more likely to see millennials than those who used to fill their offices — baby boomers in need of Viagra. That shift is not primarily due to the ubiquity of porn or other societal shifts like gender fluidity. The culprit in the sack, the underlying “libido killer,” is stress. “Millennials are especially riddled with cortisol,” according to Dr. Justin Lehmiller, research fellow at the Kinsey Institute.
I feel a bit stressed even writing about the subject. The more informed I become, the more gratitude I feel that I am not experiencing my teenage years in the 2020s. Intimacy, whether sexual or emotional, seems to have been removed from the air we breathe; lovemaking is now a “hookup” or a low-commitment “situation-ship.” Who needs social graces and empathy when getting off in the moment is but a click away.
I’m struggling for a little empathy of my own to feel what it must be like to be too damn depressed to get out of bed and too sexually detached to get into the sack. As with life, sex has always had its ups and downs.
