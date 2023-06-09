The kindest thing one can say about Justice Neil Gorsuch and other Supreme Court “originalists” is that they are abysmally ignorant of history.
Socially acceptable words fail to otherwise explain their rulings, which portend a calamitous turning of the civil rights calendar back two and a half centuries.
Their recent rulings have been neither moral nor apolitical.
During the 21st Century, it was common for Americans to claim that the greatest threat to liberty was Communism.
We need to wake up to the reality that our highly politicized Supreme Court now is the greatest threat to liberty.
In the court’s decision in Arizona, v. Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, issued May 18, Gorsuch opined that emergency decrees “severely limited immigration to this country for the ostensible purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19” and violated the Administrative Procedure Act because agency officials had not provided advance notice of their decision or invited public comment.”
The court’s decision on the fundamental, complex legal issue should concern us much less than Gorsuch’s justification of it.
Gorsuch wrote: “ … this case illustrates the disruption we have experienced over the last three years in how our laws are made and our freedoms observed.”
Reasonable people can agree that some of the measures taken to combat the pandemic were onerous. Masks, quarantines, closure of businesses, schools and churches, vaccination mandates, and, in the case of Arizona v. Mayorkas, limiting immigration.
Gorsuch then went on a 1,426-word political diatribe against civil liberties to essentially say that the inconvenience of anti-COVID-19 measures didn’t justify preventing millions of deaths.
Even with the measures taken to quell the pandemic, 107.2 million Americans were infected and 1.2 million died.
These are current figures from Worldometers.info; but as I write, 105.2 million have recovered from infection.
I don’t find estimates of how many of them suffered (and even now continue to suffer) from long-lasting disabilities. But the number likely is in the millions.
PubMed Central posts research on the pandemic the world around. Various authorities have varying definitions of post-COVID-19 fatigue from more than four weeks to a longer period.
Apparently, I have it. I was infected in January. It wasn’t “too bad,” but my extreme fatigue lasted for months during which I was marginally functional.
Hopefully, I’m nearing the end of it; having more good days than bad.
Yes, I consider myself among the fortunate survivors. A 95-year-old friend of mine was in good enough health to be on a cruise ship when (and where) he contracted COVID-19.
He recovered, but was never the man he was before the illness. Other health issues popped up and he died from a second COVID-19 infection.
His son, a physician, believes Ruth and I were infected when we visited him in Richland, Wash.
There are many other “long-haul” complications from the infection, such as brain fog, depression, headaches and insomnia.
Gorsuch legitimately criticized how nimbly legislators sometimes declare crises and urge governors and the president to use their authority to make them official. And, he noted, politicians often are reluctant to declare a crisis is over.
But he played a fool with that complaint because he had earlier said the fact that the government had declared the pandemic was over supported the Arizona, v. Mayorkas decision.
So why the screed about reluctance to declare a crisis over? That’s not relevant to the case before the court.
Gorsuch and his fellow “originalist” justices constitute a solid majority, and that’s bad news for civil rights.
Day has lived in Pullman since 1972. He served on the Washington State University faculty for 32 years as a science communicator, retiring in 2004. His readings are peripatetic in agriculture, biography, current events, history, law, politics, psychology, religion, science and sociology.