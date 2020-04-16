One of the reasons I put up with the ever-frustrating digital world is the fact that it remarkably facilitates my voracious, peripatetic appetite for news and information.
From childhood I’ve self-educated through newspapers, magazines, and books on paper, with great help from librarians and libraries.
Beginning slowly at first, sticking my nose into early cyber literature as the digital age was a hatching, I’ve morphed into a full-blown internet cruiser.
I’m a little shame-faced to confess that I, a former Neill Public Library Board president, rarely shuffle into libraries any more.
Libraries around the world are now my oyster.
My every day now includes some hours of reading on the web, where I found this potpourri of gleanings on the COVID-19 pandemic:
— A televised news report was being broadcast from the kitchen of a reporter working from home when she screamed, “Dad, holy crap!” as her father walked into the live shot, pulling a T-shirt over his ample belly. The station quickly aborted the broadcast.
— We will recover from the coronavirus, opined Jeff Jacoby, a Boston Globe columnist, but will democracy survive? “Power can be very addictive,” he wrote.
— Forbes quotes critic George Jean Nathan: “No man can think clearly when his fists are clenched.” Wouldn’t you think this might explain Congress and political parties? Everyone is so busy engaging in political fisticuffs that they can’t think.
— Author Isaac Asimov famously said: “When stupidity is considered patriotism, it is unsafe to be intelligent.” Dare I note the Republican Party folks who eschew science?
— Remarking on how poorly the U.S. delivers medical care to low-income citizens, Michelle Goldberg noted in The New York Times. “People without coverage or treatment are more likely to spread the coronavirus – demonstrating that nobody is safe … .”
— Physicist Steven Winberg was quoted in The Browser.com: “All logical arguments can be defeated by the simple refusal to reason logically.”
— The Trump Organization has closed 17 of its 24 hotels and clubs in the U.S. and Canada and laid off or furloughed 1,500 employees.
— Wuhan, capital of China’s Hubei province, set up a response team three days after news that a novel pneumonia was found and immediately began tracking 3,000 people who had traveled in Wuhan during the previous two weeks.
— Cases of COVID-19 exploded from 50 cases to over 5,000 in Daegu, South Korea, in just 10 days. The primary source came from hundreds of worshipers who attended services at the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. South Korea quickly leaped to testing 20,000 people per day.
— Politicians and the news media keep feeding us meaningless statistics, which vary a great deal from country to country. For instance, at one point it was reported that Italy’s death rate was 10 percent, while it was only 1.4 percent in Germany. The real death rates may be very similar, the discrepancy comes from bases strongly influenced by how much testing is done. In other words, apples are being compared with pine cones.
— A 71-year-old Coloradan came up with a unique way to social distance. Every week she sends her grocery list to the store with her neighbor’s golden retriever. A few hours later, the dog returns with a bag of groceries.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member. He has lived in Pullman since 1972. You may email him at terence@moscow.com.