Two weeks ago, letter writer Larry Kirkland posed a list of six questions for me to answer about climate change. Definitive answers require far more space than this column, so I’ll just share my perspective, how I arrived at it, and why I feel strongly about it.
My doctorate degree is in ecological systems analysis. I spent decades using my expertise to analyze environmental impacts for state, federal, and tribal governments. Then I taught English in China for 11 years, with a three-year hiatus as biometrician at the Quinault Indian Nation.
Global warming wasn’t on my radar when I left for China. I retired in 2007, the year the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” was released. It piqued my interest, and I sought information about global warming on the internet. I spent hours trying to make sense out of conflicting narratives. I felt I’d never be able to catch up with current scientific thinking.
Then my writing experience kicked in. Back in the typewriter era, I majored in English literature. I’d learned how to analyze written material, not only for substance, but also for form. My first career was as a writer — public relations, weekly newspaper editor and metropolitan newspaper reporter.
It finally dawned on me: All “scientific” websites were not the same. Some provided information in measured, careful, cautious language, with footnotes pointing to scientific literature for support. Others were sensational, pejorative, provocative. Snarky language cast doubt on peer-reviewed scientific reports. Bloggers cherry-picked information to undermine validity of those reports and cultivate uncertainty.
Six years ago, I began an online course on climate change offered by the Wilmette Institute, which I trust. Within a month, I was convinced. I offered a climate-change course to the Pullman Parks and Recreation Department. They accepted, and I taught a six-evening course in January and February 2015, the same year I started writing columns. I’ve never looked back.
Letters to editors and newspaper columns are fun to write, but they’re opinions, often biased. They don’t require rigorous scientific scrutiny. Although some of my columns are anecdotal, when I discuss science, my typescript contains footnotes documenting my sources. If anyone challenges my assertions, as Larry did, I can respond using those sources.
My response to Larry’s questions is a “working” white paper with detailed explanations supported by footnoted links to sources. The PDF file is available to anyone at the email address below. I encourage Larry, or anyone else, to email me for a copy.
We live in extraordinary times. The pandemic has captured our attention in ways that climate change never did. Future historians, reflecting on this period, may quote the opening lines of Charles Dickens’s “Tale of Two Cities”: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness … .”
Before the Industrial Revolution, atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide had remained “roughly constant at 250 ppm for half … a million years.” The best of times. Last month that concentration reached 413 ppm: The worst of times?
Links between climate change and COVID-19 are not clear, but the virus has raised our collective awareness of possible parallels between the two. Both are global. Neither respects national borders. Only unprecedented global cooperation will address the myriad problems generated by both.
Since the pandemic began, pollution levels have fallen. Air quality has improved. Despite this, “it would be irresponsible to downplay the enormous global health challenges and loss of life as a result of the COVID19 pandemic,” according to Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization.
“Now is the time to consider how to use economic stimulus packages to support a long-term switch to more environmentally and climate-friendly business and personal practices,” he said. We need to “demonstrate the same unity and commitment to climate action … as to containing the Coronavirus pandemic.”
Maybe it’s time to move from the age of “foolishness” to the age of “wisdom.” We have the technological know-how to do this, as my white paper suggests, but our ideological divisions militate against any form of unity.
As always, the choice is ours.
A copy of Pete’s white paper, “Some Questions Answered About Climate Change and Related Issues,” is available atpetes.pen9@gmail.com.