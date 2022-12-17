The holiday season is upon us. And with Christmas a little more than a week away, I want to make sure that I tell my Christmas elves that I am thankful for all that they do.
Who are those elves? And who makes Christmas truly possible? Let me count the ways.
First on my list are the grocery store elves. Every time I walk into any of the grocery stores in our area, their work is displayed in front of me. With all the turmoil of the last three years, one would expect to see empty shelves and little food. But instead, because of them scattered around the world, we live in the middle of amazing plenty. I often see them buzzing around, arranging store displays, as well as hiding in secret rooms, slicing up steaks. Their work allows all of us the luxury of shouting at each other about affairs in faraway lands that affect us only a little.
They work hard over Christmas, stacking and arranging items carried by all sorts of magical sleighs from around the world. It doesn’t matter if an item is from Italy or China. It shows up in our own remote corner of the world, ready for purchase with a magic card, that we wave in front of Santa’s special touch screen. Whether we’ve been naughty or nice, as long as we haven’t angered Santa the previous month, we can take home whatever we’d like.
Considering the deep truth that we’re only nine meals away from anarchy, these elves are doing their part, supply chain come what may, to prevent on a daily basis the collapse of society. Grocery elves — you are amazing.
Second up would be the garbage truck elves. They cast their magic on our streets, hauling away colorful excess, often provided by the grocery elves, so we can live inside the beautiful fiction that we need not worry about anything outside our households over Christmas. Thank you, garbage elves. Your truck is definitely loud and noisy, but hearing it come on time makes my heart leap.
There are the postal elves, of course, bringing me Christmas letters, as well as desperate pleas from the outside world that things are not the way they seem in my bubble. But those get tossed into the bins for the recycle elves to manage. And there are the secret underground elves speaking secret incantations so that water miraculously emerges from my faucet, as well as take away you-know-what. These are uber elves indeed. Imagine if they got mad even for a day. I’m very appreciative.
And the list goes on. Package delivery elves. Police elves to haul away the truly naughty, fire elves to manage our tragedies. EMT elves in case we knock our noggins, ER doctor elves in case we cut ourselves wrapping presents provided by department store elves. Nursing elves to take care of the infirm. Specialty elves bringing us carabiners, wine store elves making sure we’re good and anesthetized for dealing with annoying friends and relatives. Veterinary elves in case our dogs get sick. Snowplow elves making sure Santa’s sleigh can get to our chimneys. Internet elves so we can continue our screaming at people we don’t know, as well as sending bad memes to our friends. They’re all out there running around with their pointy hats, compensating for the fact that so many of us have pointy heads.
And if we have a mental health crisis, I’d be remiss to not mention the psychotherapy elves, though they’d really like for us to take a break from being crazy. But they will listen if they must, snacking on candy canes while we shake our fists at the gods.
And, of course, those busy pastor elves as well, working hard on Christmas day, trying to give us deeper meaning for our pointy heads. The list goes on.
Of course, I am talking about all the amazing, marvelous people that have been branded with the title “essential workers.” You’re more than that — all unbelievable, and mostly underpaid for the job that you do. For those not on the list, as well as those on, I see you. And am hoping our community joins in thanking you from the bottom of our hearts.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.