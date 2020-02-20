It was a lightbulb moment.
It happened last week, as I walked my dog along the South Fork of the Palouse River on the first sunny day in a long while. A pair of young mothers, both pushing strollers, was just ahead of me on the asphalt path.
We were directly below the Whitman County Humane Society compound, nearing a ragged, makeshift camp where a homeless man is living.
Suddenly, one of the women put her hand up and stopped abruptly.
“Let’s turn around here,” she said to her companion. “This place creeps me out.”
With that, they wheeled around and began walking back towards town.
It was an innocuous event, a mere moment in my day, but it really stuck with me. The homeless guy was nowhere to be seen — in fact, I’ve never seen him — but those young women were clearly uneasy about stepping onto his turf.
Thing is, it’s everybody’s turf.
The homeless camp, with its jumble of tents, tarps, plastic bags, flotsam and jetsam is on public land owned by the city of Pullman.
Being homeless is not a crime. It’s a calamity, both for the homeless and the society in which they live. But it’s not a crime.
Even so, there is collateral damage that stalks homelessness, as I witnessed firsthand. Two young mothers cut short their walk on a gloriously sunny day because they feared an encounter with a homeless man.
Later that day, I had a conversation with Gary Jenkins, the chief of police in Pullman.
Jenkins understood perfectly as I explained the incident. There was no crime, nobody got hurt, and nothing even happened. Yet those two mothers — and probably plenty of others — lose something when they’re spooked by walking past a homeless camp.
A cynic might say the homeless guy wasn’t bothering anybody and those women made a choice to avoid him. They could have kept walking and nothing, probably, would have happened to them.
Chief Jenkins said his officers can’t ask homeless people to pack up and leave thanks to a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision which holds that people can camp on public land if no homeless shelter is available.
There it is again. Being homeless is not a crime.
But can’t we do better?
Earlier this week, my dog and I bent our steps to the Community Action Center in Pullman. I didn’t have an appointment, but Executive Director Jeff Guyett was gracious enough to speak with me.
I sketched out the scenario of the two moms, and their trepidation with traipsing onto the turf of a homeless man. Like the police chief, Guyett nodded his head and followed me like a leopard as I spoke.
“So,” I finally asked, “does Pullman have a homeless shelter, or not?”
Technically, the answer is no, Guyett said, but there is a dizzying array of housing assistance programs for those who want help.
The Community Action Center knows about the homeless guy down by the river, and it has tried to help him.
So far, he has declined all offers of emergency housing, rapid rehousing (which used to be called “transitional housing”), Section 8 housing, and other mechanisms for housing assistance.
The Community Action Center is a remarkable place, staffed by people working toward the betterment of society, but it requires some buy-in from those in need.
Regarding the homeless, the CAC provides assistance for those who have a plan and some ambition. It generates momentum in clients’ struggle to get on their feet.
For reasons that aren’t always clear, some folks just don’t want to be helped. Let’s face it: America is a disheartening place for those at the bottom of the totem pole. So they squat on public land, amid the rubble of shopping carts, broken barbecue grills and other cast-off items.That, in turn, has downstream consequences.
Ask any young mother who’s pushing a stroller. She can explain it better than I can.
William Brock ran aground in Pullman more than 18 years ago.