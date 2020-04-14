Wasn’t it Warren Buffett who quipped, “You only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out”?
Current conditions have exposed lots of skinny-dippers. The implication is that in buoyant economic times even poorly managed corporations can appear well-run, even profitable. Then along comes a nationwide Ponzi scheme of sub-prime mortgages or a global health crisis, and belly-up they go – minus their jockey shorts.
And to further widen the metaphor: even the King wears no clothes. The Federal government is meticulously entering numbers into its fictional bank account where liabilities have digits that go to the moon and back. A balanced budget is no longer brought up in polite conversation. Don’t dare tell the King!
What fascinates me in times such as we are experiencing, times when the system’s economic and social fabric is stretched beyond its capacity, are where the actual seams rip apart. That’s morbid curiosity at work; fair enough. I’m equally intrigued though by how we stitch, patch, or otherwise mend the damage.
So, what’s been torn?
From my lens as a small business consultant, I see retailers without customers, which translates into wholesalers without customers. Budgets rung dry. Construction and consulting project spending put on indefinite hold. Employees, some that feel like family, laid off. And even worse than evaporating payroll is to witness torn confidence. How long? Will customers come back? Am I swimming naked?
My sympathies are with Main Street bootstrappers, as together we wade through the government’s Emergency Injury Disaster Loan forms, the Payroll Protection Program applications. Strangely enough, my sympathies lie dormant with the investment banking community, the rapacious hedge funds whose asset holdings are teetering on the edge of a cliff. They require no sympathy from the likes of me, for the King will protect them – as he did with TARP and QE so that corporate stock buybacks can recommence, even if the champagne must remain temporarily corked.
Which leads us into other alluring tears — those in our social fabric. The uber-wealthy will be spared. We know that. Beneath the helipad, their bunkers are retrofitted with spas and wine cellars. But at the level of the run-of-the-mill upper-class professional, things get more interesting.
The threat of infection has seen them scurrying from their urban enclaves, spooked by the threat of minimum wage employees and those just getting by in the gig economy could take to the streets and get violent. Public services may break down.
They flee to their second homes or favored Airbnb retreat in bucolic rural America. Places like Grass Valley, California; Abingdon, Virginia; our cherished “American Tuscany,” the Palouse.
They are not there to help out on the local, small organic farms, to pick asparagus or leeks. (The very small farms that will be saving our skins, and are not receiving federal assistance). They flee the congestion for anxiety relief.
But their relief soon turns to concern for local rural residents. Risk management expert, Leroy Westerling, of UC Merced, observes that “some of these big city migrants may be moving into a remote environment they don’t fully understand.” Although local residents want to help, they are often supported by “cash-strapped hospitals ill equipped to handle a surge in population threatened by coronavirus.”
Urban flight is but one rip in the bigger fabric though. Stay tuned. We are all viewing the pre-game show. More elbow room and available land looms as a larger and more precarious issue.
When distribution systems begin to break down and fail, toilet paper won’t be the only scarce commodity. Long before that, we can only hope that someone slips the King his jockey shorts, and he has the good sense to wear them.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/