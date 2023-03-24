A time to recognize America’s Vietnam War veterans

Jim Jones

When many Vietnam Veterans returned home from serving their country, they were met with indifference, even hostility. The war had divided the public and feelings ran high over that ill-fated war, particularly in the late 1960s and continuing for more than a decade. It was an ugly war that took the lives of 58,220 U.S. service personnel, including 251 with connections to the state of Idaho. Hundreds of thousands more came home with serious injuries, PTSD, substance addictions, suicidal tendencies and conditions that would later develop into cancer or other illness.

Most vets went about the process of integrating back into society, getting jobs, setting up businesses, resuming their education and starting families. Many had trouble doing any of that, mainly because of scars from the war, but also because of the stigma of having served in an unpopular war. Over the years, I’ve run into some who refused for a long time to admit they had served there, thinking it was something shameful.

I’ve always been proud of my Vietnam service, but I learned early on not to speak much about it. In the last several years, I’ve found it easier to write of my experience, both in newspaper columns and in my book, “Vietnam. … Can’t get you out of my mind.” Ask any veteran, war experience accompanies you throughout your life.