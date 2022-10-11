I am unaccustomed to admiring the cliche speeches of CEOs, especially the ones that make it to the popular press. So please understand my momentary discomfort while I applaud Shell Oil CEO Ben van Beurden for his message given at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London. The room was replete with oil barons when he said, “One way or another there needs to be government intervention that somehow results in protecting the poorest. That probably may then mean that governments need to tax people in this room to pay for it.”
Government aid for the poor funded by higher corporate taxes from the petrol titans? Come again?
I want to believe in his authenticity (allowing for the slight contrition of his $8.2 million paycheck last year). He’s not alone. He is echoing United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, who last month suggested that developed countries tax the windfall profits of oil and gas companies to help those who cannot afford their higher energy and food bills. Can’t help but wonder if Mr. van Beurden had thought back to the drama that played out at the turn of the 20th century when Roosevelt broke up the monopoly of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Co. “There is a widespread conviction in the minds of the American people,” Teddy fumed at the time, “that the great corporations known as trusts are in certain of their features and tendencies hurtful to the general welfare.”
Monopoly or no monopoly, the genie has been out of the bottle for the last 120 years and developed societies have granted wishes perhaps unimaginable to Rockefeller. Yet the writing is now on the wall and we know oil is finite and the cork is inching its way back on the bottle. Monthly gas utility bills in Belgium, for example, have reached $700. That is for an apartment, not a palace. This is a new age, a new kind of reckoning. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is envisioning the “massive deindustrialization” of Europe.
Amid the war in Ukraine and Putin’s maniacal playing with the gas spigots, you might think these comments coming out of Europe to be alarmist, but the deindustrialization of Europe and the U.S. has been going on for quite some time. High energy prices weren’t necessary to get that ball rolling — high labor costs were. That memo was issued when manufacturing was outsourced to China.
What is alarming is that the major media outlets, as is the norm, are not devoting quality coverage to systemic breakdown. There is widespread scarcity of energy, food and housing. That kind of larger-scale sober reflection doesn’t attract many clicks; it’s not sexy and ridden with conspiracy. Systemic breakdown a la scarcity: as in you keep banging your head against nature’s walls because you can’t wring any more GDP growth out of her.
If there is a conspiracy (and I opt out, thank you), it is that the masses need to be confused, placated and distanced from the harsh reality of limits and scarcity. The pie charts, graphs, indexes and especially the repulsive mud-slinging are futile attempts to clarify where we are and where we stand. Instead, the end result of all the talking points is to obscure or to otherwise divert our attention. And by the way, all the more reason why Mr. van Beurden’s message is so refreshing.
Our monolithic, mass-produced, linear system has efficiently cranked out an obedient society of winners and losers. The winners get to wade through the Disneyland consumer phantasmagoria, hip deep in oil (at least those without Teslas), while the losers barely manage to get sludge on their socks. Six out of 10 Americans now live paycheck-to-paycheck. Tellingly, more than half of those earning between $100,000-$150,000 are in that paycheck-to-paycheck group. Are they too, losers?
I prefer to see Shell CEO’s comment not as fly in the ointment, but as sand in the oyster — taken to heart it can produce a pearl. Not in the sense that I advocate for more pandemic-induced helicopter money; that does nothing more than temporarily remove steam from a boiling cauldron. The pearl takes shape when we quit playing a game resulting in winners and the losers, when the isolated consumer ceases to be a sought-after identity, and we emerge as citizens that care for one another’s wellbeing.
Mr. van Beurden, thanks for the pearl of wisdom. Lord knows, they too are in scarce supply.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org.