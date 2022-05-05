In 1966, I had the great privilege of receiving a Rotary fellowship to study in Denmark for a year. My primary duty was to learn Danish and to give lectures on international understanding at Rotary clubs throughout the country.
In the summer of 1966, my Rotary “father” Aage Rasmussen registered me for a weeklong seminar at the Folk High School in Elsinore, famous for Hamlet’s castle. There were many students my age — Danes, Norwegians, and Swedes.
One participant stood out: Jorn Bindslev Hansen. Jorn was a physics student at the Technical University, and over the years, he has developed an international reputation in low temperature physics. He has now retired, but he is currently teaching Chinese students, first in person in Beijing but now on-line because of COVID-19.
Jorn and I became close friends, and I was soon invited to his home north of Copenhagen. There I met Jorn’s mother, Rigmor, and his father, Henning. There was one other son, Anders, who became a dentist. The one daughter, Lisbeth, was away at school, so I met her, my future wife, only briefly during the year.
Rigmor (literally “rich mother,” pronounced “Ree-more”) was born in 1924 in the Nilgri Hills of Southern India. Her parents, Carl and Ida Bindslev, were Lutheran missionaries and, except for breaks for the two world wars, they were committed to their church work from 1911-1951. Rigmor learned Tamil, the local language, and she was fond of using the word suma, which means both “without or extra.”
At the age of 8, Rigmor returned to Denmark and stayed with friends until her parents came home at the outbreak of World War II, after which they returned to India. She was an excellent student and earned her gymnasium degree (university preparatory) in 1944. She thought about attending university and studying philology, but, just as many bright women did in those days, she got married instead.
Rigmor and Henning were wed on Aug. 16, 1945, three months after the end of the German occupation. Rigmor settled into the life of a typical housewife: rearing children, cooking, and cleaning. When we would visit on Saturdays, she would be bent over a huge cauldron washing clothes by hand. She didn’t get a washing machine until 1984.
Rigmor had a good sense of humor. Her favorite trick on visiting Jehovah Witnesses was to announce that she was a “numismatist.” Rigmor bragged that they always fled in fear and confusion.
In 1978, Rigmor chose to follow her own “bliss,” as Joseph Campbell would say. She left the Lutheran church and started studying new age thought. She joined a dream analysis group with some other women, and they have pursued this and other spiritual paths until the present day.
One day on a Sunday afternoon walk with the family, Rigmor was very excited about what she had read about Ben Franklin. She asked me if it were true that he believed in reincarnation. I answered a firm “No.” She was crestfallen and did not ever discuss religion with me after that.
I have published an article on the religious views of the founding thinkers (bit.ly/3s8CxjY), and just recently, much to my chagrin, discovered I had overlooked the fact Franklin did toy with the idea of reincarnation.
Rigmor’s vision and hearing are now limited, but I trust that her son Jorn can pass on my most sincere apology for this inexcusable slight. Of course I should have said: “I will look into it and get back to you.”
Rigmor and her women friends are fearless in action as well as thought. Every morning they would skinny dip in the Oresund, the chilly body of water between Denmark and Sweden. Jorn tells me that she, at the age of 98, continues to dip, but she now takes the winters off.
During a visit to Denmark in 2007, Rigmor took me aside and told me that I was her favorite son-in-law. As the only one she’d had, I did not have much competition!
I returned the compliment in kind, but I should have upped the ante: “You are one of the most amazing women I have ever known.”
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. In 2011, he received a third place award for personal column writing from the Intermountain West Associated Press. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.