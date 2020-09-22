Wednesday’s joint statement by the mayors of Moscow and Pullman and the presidents of Washington State University and the University of Idaho was a remarkable piece of optimistic collaboration in troubling times. Its outstanding feature was the unified sense of inclusion and hope for our microcosmic Palouse.
Imagine where we might be if such unity could be expanded to embrace, say, each state. Or maybe even each country. Perhaps even the world at large. As a 19th century visionary wrote, “The earth is but one country, and mankind its citizens.” Earth has no real boundaries.
For example, the day of that column we learned Latah County was changing its “vague” eastern boundary because it “is not clearly defined.” These are civic boundaries. The pall of smoke blanketing the area took no note of those boundaries. Neither conflagrations ravaging our West Coast nor Hurricane Sally, as she parked leisurely over a flooded Gulf Coast, recognized boundaries. Winds, rains, climate change all disregard territories staked out by man. Perhaps we might start paying attention.
If we view the entire planet as our home, we broaden horizons and recognize our essential oneness – and our shared vulnerability. “Humans exist within a web of life,” begins a recent article on biodiversity. “The coronavirus is not unrelated to the climate and biodiversity crises we are experiencing,” states another.
For more than a century, scientists have recognized that we depend for survival on the natural environment. As human activities continue to fragment that environment, our support systems disintegrate. Logging, mining, and related destructive activities have been obvious for decades. Climate change, not so much. But it is perhaps the most encompassing.
I’m still rankled by the years I spent trying to decide whether global warming was real. Rampant misinformation misled me as I tried to thread the scientific narrative. In an effort to be fair and consider all sides, I traversed rabbit trails designed to mislead me. They purposely sowed doubt and undermined my trust in science. Those trails still exist.
Science is sometimes wrong, but its nature is to self-correct. Errors are discovered and reconsidered. Most importantly, corrections are widely disseminated throughout the scientific community and beyond. A classic example is the recent retraction of a paper in Science by a Nobel laureate.
The author’s explanation was like a breath of fresh air: “It is painful to admit, but important to do so. I apologize to all. I was a bit busy when this was submitted, and did not do my job well. For my first work-related tweet of 2020, I am totally bummed to announce that we have retracted last year’s paper on enzymatic synthesis of beta-lactams. The work has not been reproducible.” This was followed by a link to the retraction.
For decades, Earth’s environmental problems have been documented in international, peer-reviewed scientific publications for all to see, often with a single click. Broad consensus is overwhelming. And hope is emerging.
Last week Project Syndicate, a globally oriented media organization, sponsored The Green Recovery, a series of online discussions on sustainability. The 24 participants included scientists, current and former heads of state, international CEOs, investment bankers, and similar experts from private and public institutions around the world, including two Nobel laureates.
Topics included “Green Dealing,” “The Return(s) of Nature,” “Can Green Business Be Good Business?”, and “Closing the Circuit.” Session 1 described how today’s “proposed Green Deals” are “mapped out” in contrast to Roosevelt’s experimental New Deal of the 1930s.
“The Return(s) of Nature” highlighted the relationships between COVID-19 and biodiversity, calling for policymakers to recognize far-reaching benefits offered by natural ecosystems. The session on “green business” focused on the question of how much “big business’s words are translating into actions.” Session 4 observed that as costs plummet for renewable energy, “the biggest hurdle to decarbonization is no longer technological, but political.”
Speakers addressed injustices imposed by natural and political environments on the most disenfranchised, those populations displaced and impoverished, many suffering from systemic racism. Hope is that leaders with influence will direct change toward a world-embracing vision that extends far beyond our microcosmic Palouse.
Pete Haug has been concerned about the environment since the early 1960s. He never envisioned what’s happening now. And a tip of the editorial hat goes to his wife Jolie, ever draconian. Contact him at petes.pen9@gmail.com