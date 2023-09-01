On Aug. 23, Republican politicians and the news media engaged in a fraudulent, dishonest, deceitful, disgusting, unprincipled, political dog-and-pony show, which they called a debate.

Sorry, but that spectacle was anything but a debate.

I watched the first live television broadcast of a presidential debate, in 1960. It featured John F. Kennedy and then Vice President Richard M. Nixon.

Tags

Recommended for you