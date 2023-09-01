On Aug. 23, Republican politicians and the news media engaged in a fraudulent, dishonest, deceitful, disgusting, unprincipled, political dog-and-pony show, which they called a debate.
Sorry, but that spectacle was anything but a debate.
I watched the first live television broadcast of a presidential debate, in 1960. It featured John F. Kennedy and then Vice President Richard M. Nixon.
Analysts generally agree that Nixon won the debate on substance, but lost the election because he refused to wear makeup, which revealed his dark five-o’clock shadow and pale appearance.
There were three more debates, with declining audiences, and Nixon never overcame the unfavorable image he presented in the first one.
Presidential elections should be intellectual, focusing on problems, policies and the candidates’ qualifications for office.
But that’s not what these “debates” are about.
They are about viewership, which sells expensive advertising. They are about conflict. Not the conflict of ideas, but personal conflict.
Fake “debates” trivialize the most important election in the free world, and now we have them at the party primary level with a herd of wannabes clamoring for the spotlight.
After the 1960 fiasco, the electorate was spared the debasement of presidential “debates,” until their resurrection by the League of Women Voters, which sponsored four televised contests between President Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter in 1976.
The league also would sponsor these presidential travesties in 1980 and 1984.
In 1987, the league wisely pulled out of sponsorship by a unanimous vote of its board of trustees.
In a news release back then, the league said demands from both campaign organizations “would perpetrate a fraud on the American Voter … charades devoid of substance,” and refused to become “an accessory to the hoodwinking of the American public.”
Unfortunately, the television industry is quite happy to be an accessory to the hoodwinking of the American voter with the broadcasting of frauds and charades devoid of substance.
Having turned the “debates” into a political dog and pony show, both Democrat and Republican parties produce charades; dramatic performances without substance.
Moderators stumble over themselves trying to give the impression that they are in charge, but utterly fail to hold candidates/actors to the rules that they, the politicians, have agreed to follow.
Candidates trample over moderators and each other, and analysts and commentators pontificate about meaningless aspects of the fraud instead of dealing with crucial matters.
In real debates, all candidates have equal time, and all are asked to answer the same questions. Talk about a stacked deck! In this fiasco, Pence had the mic for 12 minutes, 26 seconds. Asa Hutchinson had only 7:24.
In real debates, participants respect other participants’ time and don’t talk over them. And they stay on topic.
And, not only playing the game; but actively promoting it, television stations put up not only the video of the person having the mic, but on other candidates grimacing, or whatever.
This distracts from the speaker.
And, of course, stations relish in the encouragement of candidates jumping on the speaker.
Were it not so, only the speaker’s mic would be live during his or her allotted time.
Problem solved.
Oh, heaven forbid!
Basing voting decisions on this travesty is a certain recipe for the end of democracy in America.
We all should fear for the America that our children and grandchildren will inherit if our body politic continues to engage in this caricature (grotesquely exaggerated representation) of democracy.
