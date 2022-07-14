Enlightenment philosopher Adam Smith (1737-1790) taught ethics at the University of Edinburgh. Against an inefficient and antiquated mercantilism, a woke Smith promoted free trade and free markets in his classic work, “The Wealth of Nations.”
Indisputably, Smith’s ideas have raised living standards dramatically around the world, but they have also led to great economic inequities. In many instances, unrestrained markets have caused ruptures in many countries’ social fabric, especially those that are still developing.
As opposed to his libertarian descendants, Smith believed that governments should build and maintain roads, bridges, and canals. He also believed in public education (with state licensed teachers), state funded hospitals and a state-run postal system.
Smith also believed that there was more to life than just making money. For him a poor person with wisdom and virtue is far better than a rich man with neither. Admiring the rich, and aspiring to be like them, while despising and neglecting the poor is, according to Smith, “the great and most universal cause of the corruption of our moral sentiments.”
Smith was suspicious of corporations and their tendency to grow, form monopolies, and eliminate competition. He believed that governments should have the right to intervene and restore market equilibrium for the common good.
I’ve always maintained that just as the Second Amendment provides for a well-regulated militia to prevent the vigilantism that we see today, I propose that an amendment should have been proposed for a well-regulated economy to forestall robber baronism.
Calling his program “practical” Christianity and what others would call the “Social Gospel,” an enlightened German emperor Otto von Bismarck, cleverly outflanking the socialists, established the first welfare state in the 1880s. It provided for medical care and sick leave, disability insurance and old-age pensions.
The German Christian Democrats, or CDU, have traded places with the Social Democrats for more than 60 years, but they never touched the welfare state in any significant way. When former CDU Chancellor Angela Merkel left office after 16 years and turned over the government to the Social Democrats, she hailed the success of the “social market” economy.
Germany was the first country to put workers on corporate boards, which today’s libertarians would certainly call “woke.” This policy has established labor peace in Germany, and has reduced economic inequality in the country.
In 2002, Norway mandated that corporate boards must have at least 40% women. In 2018, woke California passed a similar law, and the Nasdaq stock exchange has put one toe in the water with a mandate that at least one woman must be on the boards of any company listed.
In the 1950s and 60s most American companies had a social conscience — proud of their union workers and their social contributions. CEO salaries were an average 20 times their employees, which is now 300 to 1. The major players in this transformation were Milton Friedman, Jack Welch, and the Reagan administration, whose actions led to a steep decline in union membership.
A recent biography of Jack Welch, former CEO of General Electric, tells of his ruthless attack on workers’ rights. His policy of “rank and yank,” copied by many other business leaders, meant an automatic 10% reduction in force each year. He was the first to relocate business offshore, which led to the decline in American manufacturing.
Milton Friedman was adamant that the only goal of a company is profits for its shareholders. Forsaking profits, over 1,000 businesses have now either left or curtailed operations in Russia because of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement about why it is leaving Russia, McDonalds maintained that staying was “inconsistent with its values.” These companies are embracing Adam Smith’s maxim that there is more than just making money.
Many CEOs have now offered to pay travel expenses for pregnant women seeking abortions. Even Walmart has gone woke as it now refuses to sell ammunition for handguns and assault rifles. It has also incorporated critical race theory in its employee training programs.
In Adam Smith’s time there was no separation between the social or physical sciences. Even with the current division of disciplines, he would still regard economics as an integral part of moral philosophy. He would, therefore, praise those CEOs who value virtue and profits equally.
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho.