Last week, many of us watched in horror as thousands of far-right insurrectionists stormed and occupied the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Spurred on by the “law and order president,” the attack was carried out by Trump loyalists who were convinced that the election was “rigged,” as Trump literally claimed a total of 157 times between May and December 2020 (USA Today, Jan. 6). Trump made 29,508 misleading and false claims by Nov 5, 2020, of his term. His record was 504 false statements Nov. 2, primarily about the election (Washington Post Fact Checker column).
The strategy of attempting to mold beliefs by repetitious lies has a long and sordid history. The phrase “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth,” is attributed to Joseph Goebbels, Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany (1933-1945). Goebbels eventually become chancellor of Germany for one day following Hitler’s suicide, and on the second day, he and his wife committed suicide after poisoning their six children with cyanide. Charming people.
The propaganda from Trump and his loyalists led to the attack on our Capitol, during which law enforcement officer Brian D. Sicknick was assaulted and ultimately died of his injuries, and Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. military veteran, was shot and killed. Babbitt was a staunch Trump supporter and thus was not only a victim for being shot, but a victim for being tricked into believing the likes of Trump and QAnon conspiracy network.
Several local congressional representatives embraced the Trump election propaganda, which can only be done if you assume that a large swath of the U.S. judiciary was working against Trump when more than 60 lawsuits were rejected in court. Of the claims about election fraud, Arizona State Chief Justice Robert Brutinel summarized succinctly: “The validity of an election is not voided by honest mistakes or omissions unless they affect the result, or at least render it uncertain.” None of the Trump lawsuits met this standard or else the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate legal “standing.” Trump’s ex-lawyer Sidney Powell is facing a significant defamation lawsuit for her completely unsubstantiated lies about Dominion Voting Systems (a highly reputable U.S. company that provides a living for more than 300 American families).
If you believe that the election was “rigged,” you also have to believe that three counts of electoral votes in Georgia were falsified by Republicans in charge of the election not to mention ignore other state recounts and audits. Locally, you would have to support Republican Loren Culp’s claim of “intolerable voting anomalies” and lawsuit against Washington state after losing by a whopping 545,000 votes. Washington’s election was overseen by one of the most competent secretaries of state in the country, Kim Wyman, who is a Republican.
How many more lies will be repeated on Trump’s behalf to warp duplicitous claims into “truth”? Many, apparently.
Fox News and other conservative outlets were quick to deflect Trump’s responsibility by claiming that antifa was the boogeyman leading the attack on the Capitol.
Even our local Trump loyalist and self-proclaimed student of facts, Scotty Anderson, chose to peddle this nonsense over the weekend.
One thing about the rabble who attacked our capital is that they were so enamored with themselves that copious pictures and videos were recorded and posted, and the response has been swift. Among those identified include well known conspiracy theorists, QAnon supporters, Proud Boys, Three Percenters, and among others, a group called “Cowboys for Trump,” whose leader posted on Facebook that the next Capitol rally could result in “blood running out of that building.” There was enough recorded information that by Friday the FBI announced that there was no evidence that individuals associated with Antifa were involved.
Our democratic institution is damaged, and people have died thanks to Trump and his loyalists embracing Goebbels’ Nazi propaganda strategy. It is long past time for Trump’s enablers, including our local congressional representatives, to step out of the right-wing bubble, reject political opportunism, and focus on the people’s business including the human and economic devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doug Call is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.