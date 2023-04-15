Politics are contentious by nature. However, our divisions have rarely been as intense as they are now. Outrageous accusations, petty insults and threats of violence fill the air. Misinformation abounds and no one is sure whom to trust. Reasoned debate has been replaced with shouting matches, and our politicians behave like celebrities, stoking outrage to stay relevant and measuring success in terms of problems inflamed rather than problems solved. Each day brings some new affront to truth, justice, and decency. Each day, what once was laughably absurd or petty or crass becomes normalized.
Every election now feels both life-and-death serious but also insufficient to meet the challenges of the moment. Electoral politics has long been the system we use to peacefully sort out our differences, but the fragility of this system is becoming more apparent by the day. Rules, systems, and the government itself are, after all, only as strong as the trust we place in them. As fear eats away those bonds of trust, the systems by which we can peacefully coexist will continue to fragment and give way to violent impulses.
The biggest threat to our future is not people we disagree with. We’ve all coexisted with political adversaries since the advent of people-having-opinions. What’s different in recent years isn’t the values or the ideas or the positions on the issues; it’s the animosity. The suspicion. The vitriol and violence. And the root of all this is fear — the very essence of the partisan divide. When President Franklin Roosevelt declared that “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” the world we’re living in is what he was warning us about.
There are plenty of explanations of how we got here: rapidly changing social values; the breakdown of community; rapid urbanization and the collapse of the rural way of life; terrorist attacks and mass shootings; a pandemic; Incomprehensible wealth inequality; internet algorithms that silently sort us into radicalized echo chambers; news organizations and social media companies that stoke fear for profit, where the most despicable and dangerous ideas get rewarded precisely because we can’t afford to look away. The slow death of the living planet looms in the background of all of this.
Whatever it is that divides us, what we very much have in common is that we feel isolated. And scared. We are all anxious about the future and our place in it. And the easiest way to ease this suffering is to find a “them” to blame and an “us” to merge into. To find a tribe and go to war. And we’re all susceptible to this.
If we want to avoid violence and destruction, we have to renounce the low road of hatred. To make peace with our “others,” we need to look past our fear to remember our common humanity. This doesn’t mean compromising or relinquishing our values. It doesn’t mean ignoring antisocial behavior and deceitfulness, and it certainly doesn’t involve letting others do harm.
It’s not about being nice or turning a blind eye to injustice. What it means is that we continue to fight for our beliefs but we stop dehumanizing people who don’t share those beliefs — even if those people would dehumanize us.
It means remembering that there are more important things in this life than politics. It means leaving open the possibility of reconciliation lest we resign ourselves to conflict without end.
It’s completely reasonable to worry that attempts at reconciliation or bipartisanship will get us taken advantage of. That if we let our guard down, we might get hurt. And that’s true. But, we have to try. Because we’re all already suffering from the current state of affairs, and we have to take a risk or nothing will ever change.
Things may get worse before they get better, but they will get better if we commit to it.
There are no alternatives. And in the larger scheme of things, there are no “others.” There is no “us” and “them.” On this speck of dust hurtling through the dark and hostile infinity of space, each other is all we’ve got.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.