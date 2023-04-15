Politics are contentious by nature. However, our divisions have rarely been as intense as they are now. Outrageous accusations, petty insults and threats of violence fill the air. Misinformation abounds and no one is sure whom to trust. Reasoned debate has been replaced with shouting matches, and our politicians behave like celebrities, stoking outrage to stay relevant and measuring success in terms of problems inflamed rather than problems solved. Each day brings some new affront to truth, justice, and decency. Each day, what once was laughably absurd or petty or crass becomes normalized.

Every election now feels both life-and-death serious but also insufficient to meet the challenges of the moment. Electoral politics has long been the system we use to peacefully sort out our differences, but the fragility of this system is becoming more apparent by the day. Rules, systems, and the government itself are, after all, only as strong as the trust we place in them. As fear eats away those bonds of trust, the systems by which we can peacefully coexist will continue to fragment and give way to violent impulses.

The biggest threat to our future is not people we disagree with. We’ve all coexisted with political adversaries since the advent of people-having-opinions. What’s different in recent years isn’t the values or the ideas or the positions on the issues; it’s the animosity. The suspicion. The vitriol and violence. And the root of all this is fear — the very essence of the partisan divide. When President Franklin Roosevelt declared that “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” the world we’re living in is what he was warning us about.

