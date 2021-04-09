We have finally awakened to the need for social justice. Better late than never. Schools around the nation, including mine, are opening their curricula to positions in this area, encouraging people from around the world to apply including those from underrepresented and traditionally marginalized groups. It is to that extent that we should examine how our cities and architectures advance or prevent notions of fairness, equity and access.
Architecture unfortunately is naturally unjust and it takes effort and a good urban strategy and design to make it less so. For no sooner that walls, doors and windows rise, they divide and isolate and put one kind of people here and another there. Add to that the fact that doors close after a certain hour and you have an unjust access issue on your hand. Which is why certain stores open all hours, like groceries and pharmacies, understanding that the functions within are more than a matter of revenue but health and wellbeing. Hospitals and emergency rooms are of course a natural, staying open because people’s lives are on the line.
Indeed, architecture can be used as a tool with which to divide and isolate society, separate the rich from the poor, white from Black, Arabs from Jews and so on. Gated communities do a particularly good job at that, protecting racial and economic homogeneity against alleged erosion by people deemed unseemly from the outside, often under the bogus banner of safety and security.
Other places like malls are equally unjust. They too hide behind big thick walls, unjustly isolating one kind of behavior from another. Inside, only sanctioned activity is allowed, often monitored and policed by plainclothes but more often these days through cameras and digital surveillance. Try to skateboard inside and you can’t. How about raise a sign in protest? You can’t do that either, the prohibition now protected by a supreme court ruling written in 1972 when the Lloyd Corporation, owner of a mall just outside downtown Portland, took its case all the to the top and finally won.
That story is long but it amounts to deeming a mall private property outside the limits of free speech, even though to this day malls exploit democratic terms such as “square” and “plaza” to lure people in. And into thinking they can act politically when that is not the case. Thinking we are part of a political community loosens the fear of isolation and naturally makes us buy more. It is time to rethink the injustices of our built environment, starting with the most obvious and most unjust examples of all, Mimosa and the old Moose Lodge, both unjust for the way they actively and aggressively block the visual and physical flow of humanity. Not only are their doors closed but so are their windows, forcing us to see in and not through, brewing over troubled psyches instead of releasing them.
What could have been the source of great economic and cultural activity is now cut off. Denied are access to more things than one. A nice and elegant space for sure, but more importantly to an enjoyment of the city that is the right of all. Namely, to a river that is the source of important contemplation, to commerce and the economic health and well-being of shops nearby, a corner that could otherwise be the social life of communities across the street and up the hill.
The first year these buildings were closed, we gave them a pass, the second an excuse, the third a weird look. By the 20th they made a U turn with us; instead of us looking at them they began to look at us, mocking us with their sinister eyes and maniacal laughs. We became the butt of their jokes, not the other way around, now burned well into our psyche. As one character in “The Age of Innocence” says, a novel by Edith Wharton, “I’ve looked at certain things for so long I’ve ceased to see them.” Indeed, we’ve ceased to see and hear the attacks these hideous buildings have leveled on us.
Other architectural injustices include schools, hospitals, big box stores. To take schools alone, they are often located in far off places with little or no physical direct link to society whatsoever. Others remain prisons held back by massive brick walls. Pink Floyd wasn’t too far off when they sang “we don’t need no education” the kid being just “another brick in the wall.” Do we dare open up those walls and release the kid into the social wild, learning from the teacher but also the mechanic down the street?
On Jan. 20, president Biden signed an executive order “advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities.” In it he mentioned access and barriers several times, eliminating barriers to equity and promoting access to opportunities of self-realization. Helping racial groups and minorities gain “access to higher education,” he said, “would amount to an additional $5 trillion in gross domestic product over the next five years.” Similarly “barriers to equal opportunity” must be knocked down in favor of strategies that embed “fairness in decision making processes.”
Nice words borne in policy, but also point to a desire to build a world that is open, porous and whose walls foster communication, integration, connection, not block them. Let’s build that world.
Ayad Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.