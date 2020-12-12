There was voter fraud. That is not opinion, it is fact. My fans are probably looking sideways at the newspaper. Scotty, you’re an incredibly logical and rational person, how could you make a bogus claim?
I didn’t say the fraud would overturn the election, but there was some level of fraud took place. Anyone who claims otherwise just needs to look at the number of people who voted on Election Day who were already dead. So the question is whether or not there was enough verifiable fraud to skew the results. If there was I am sure we’d know by now.
Within a week after Election Day, I started getting informed in the Twittersphere that “tomorrow” the election fraud will be revealed. Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor, said she was going to unleash the Kraken.
One of the conspiracy theories was the U.S. military seized a server that was used by Dominion, the election machine company, to store results. The military had found the actual vote counts and President Trump had won in a landslide. How fun and exciting!
The electoral map created based on the seized server showed nearly every state was red — including California. Anyone with any of their five senses intact knows a red California is a complete farce. Busted! Even if the rest of the story sounded believable you lost most people with that whopper.
For several weeks Powell was the darling of conservative social media. The right-leaning users believed she was the savior of the Trump presidency. There is no way she would throw her career in the garbage, people reasoned. She had to have something incredibly valuable. I am still waiting to see what it is. I guess that will be tomorrow.
There has been a lot of chatter about the fact that several states all stopped counting votes in the middle of the night. I have followed a lot of elections over the years. I cannot remember a large number of states ceasing their vote counting like this. When they stopped counting, these states had a large lead for Trump. The next morning Biden had made up massive ground and taken the lead.
Was that evidence of fraud? At the very least it seemed fishy.
There is a belief that Dominion and the election workers conspired to change a vote counting algorithm. It was for that reason the counting had to stop. They needed time to install this algorithm which would take a portion of the votes for Trump and change some to Biden and some to the third party candidates.
Has anyone watched the video of the vote counting in Georgia? It supposedly shows the election officials having everyone leave under the guise that the counting was done for the night. After everyone left a bunch of suitcase-looking containers were pulled out from under a table. It appears that ballots were stored in those containers.
The counting started again, but there were no election observers to watch what was happening. Maybe that was the proof of the election fraud we have been told about. I don’t know. The state officials have said everything was on the up and up.
I have heard about all sorts of signed affidavits that alleged voter fraud. I am not saying the affiants are lying about what they saw. I think they believe what the saw was voter fraud. But believing you saw fraud and actual fraud taking place are very different.
I want a smoking gun. I want to see the algorithm on the Dominion machine that changed the votes. It is not enough to claim that it could happen. I would have loved for the Kraken to have been unleashed. But it has not been released and I don’t think it will be.
With that all said, watch for the lawsuit filed by Texas. That could cause some fireworks.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.