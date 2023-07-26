Last week, Country Music Television pulled Jason Aldean’s highly controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town,” after its release last week sparked controversy.

Aldean, one of the biggest country music stars, has been widely criticized for the new song and video, which features intense hostility and threats of violence against police protesters.

Some of the tune’s lyrics include: “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, you think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far you make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own.”

Tags

Recommended for you