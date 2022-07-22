I think it’s time we give mass shootings their own section in the daily news, right up there with weather and sports. I wish I were being hyperbolic, but the U.S. now averages roughly two mass shootings per day (defined as an incident in which at least four people are shot, not counting the shooter), so the new section would not lack for content. Americans murdering each other in schools, malls, churches, and on the streets has become as familiar as the funny pages.

That we continue to tolerate this state of affairs is inexplicable to outside observers and those who see guns as a political issue subject to factual, reasoned debate. Evidence consistently supports the common-sense conclusions that higher levels of gun ownership lead to more gun-based homicides and suicides, more homicides and suicides overall, and more accidental gun deaths. Countries that strongly regulate and restrict gun ownership have dramatically lower levels of gun violence. Yet, the problem remains intractable.

What’s missing from this debate is the acknowledgment that for many on the right, guns are not a political issue: they’re a religion.

