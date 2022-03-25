“I don’t want to be told what to do. Don’t tell me what to do.”
The words blared out of my car radio as I recently drove to western Washington.
Appropriately, I was listening to the SiriusXM Outlaw Country channel.
How apropos the revolutionary political atmosphere in America today, in which citizens protest COVID-19 vaccinations, mask-wearing and other restrictions necessary to protect the good health and the very lives of fellow citizens.
“When choices are restricted, there is a natural tendency for people to rebel against what others are telling them to do, and do the opposite,” notes Elizabeth Dorrance Hall, director of Michigan State University’s Family Communication and Relationships Lab. “Scientists have a term for this: psychological reactance,” Hall wrote in Psychology Today (June 6, 2019). “Psychological reactance is our brain’s response to a threat to our freedom.”
Often we react with feelings of anger, hostility and aggression.
“I don’t want to be told what to do … ,” the words floated on a catchy tune.
Of course, my mind immediately went to truckers blocking access to Ambassador Bridge, then in the news. The bridge normally carries 40,000 vehicles a day over the Detroit River between Canada and the United States.
The seven-day, so-called Freedom Convoy blocked delivery of an estimated $1.250 billion worth of cargo, causing widespread economic damage to Canadian and U.S. economies. (Based on data reported by Reuters.)
Toyota and Ford both had to halt production because they couldn’t get needed parts. The Freedom Convoy also blocked many other border crossings.
“It’s over a billion dollars a day [in goods and services] that go across the Canadian border,” Arthur Wheaton, the director of labor studies at Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, told Newsweek.
Anti-vaxxers behind the wheel of the big rigs that blocked border crossings claim the freedom of refusing vaccinations justifying the serious economic damage to two countries.
Dare I suggest they are living with psychosis; e.g. strange or bizarre thinking, behaviors, and emotions?
I’m not a psychiatrist, but delusional disorder and paranoia come to mind.
Paranoia involves irrational thoughts and beliefs so fixed that nothing, not even contrary evidence can convince a person that what they think or feel is not true.
COVID-19 anti-vaxxers are using the same arguments used during a 1885 smallpox epidemic in Montreal. A headline, “PEOPLE DRIVEN LIKE DUMB ANIMALS TO THE SHAMBLES!! TYRANNY OF DOCTORCRAFT!!!” blared in a pamphlet published by a then leading anti-vaccinator, Dr. Alexander M. Ross.
“CAUTION. DO NOT BE ALARMED BY THE SMALL-POX.” headed a section of the pamphlet.
Ross claimed that vaccination didn’t prevent smallpox “in any cases.”
“Vaccination does cause loathsome and often fatal diseases.”
Now 135 years later, similar misinformation and scare tactics proliferate, sometimes even dominate, public discourse on COVID-19.
What “freedom” voices are demanding is the freedom to inflict a potentially fatal disease on others. This is true whether of anti-vaxxers or anti-maskers. And for what? The very minor inconvenience of being vaccinated and of wearing masks in public.
I’m sorry, but “I don’t want to be told what to do. Don’t tell me what to do” just doesn’t justify irrational demands and actions.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He has enjoyed a life-long interest in agriculture, history, law. politics and religion. He encourages email – pro and con – to terence@moscow.com.