When living in China, I met a charming couple; they are now retired and live in a seaside Cambodian town. Our email exchanges include current events in their own backyard. There is a campaign in Cambodia sponsored by the World Wildlife Fund to stop the consumption of wild bushmeat. Animals there, like the pileated gibbon and the great hornbill, are endangered — not to mention the zoonotic disease threat. Pangolins, too, are lurking in Cambodian forests.

For a world tilted towards insanity, there are glimmers of hope in solutions that include the imposition of sane limits to growth and sane perspectives on human relationships to the natural world. Even when that means sacrifice — or better put, because that means sacrifice.

Sane perspectives abound. While nonhuman animal populations may be dwindling, the stack of white papers issued by prestigious think tanks to identify biodiversity collapse and theorize solutions could reach a mountain peak. Ecologists have refocused their gaze and are picking apart the insanity. Everywhere they turn is another research project, a topic to write about. As a columnist, I tag along.

