When living in China, I met a charming couple; they are now retired and live in a seaside Cambodian town. Our email exchanges include current events in their own backyard. There is a campaign in Cambodia sponsored by the World Wildlife Fund to stop the consumption of wild bushmeat. Animals there, like the pileated gibbon and the great hornbill, are endangered — not to mention the zoonotic disease threat. Pangolins, too, are lurking in Cambodian forests.
For a world tilted towards insanity, there are glimmers of hope in solutions that include the imposition of sane limits to growth and sane perspectives on human relationships to the natural world. Even when that means sacrifice — or better put, because that means sacrifice.
Sane perspectives abound. While nonhuman animal populations may be dwindling, the stack of white papers issued by prestigious think tanks to identify biodiversity collapse and theorize solutions could reach a mountain peak. Ecologists have refocused their gaze and are picking apart the insanity. Everywhere they turn is another research project, a topic to write about. As a columnist, I tag along.
The World Wildlife Fund has released its bi-annual Living Planet Index, or LPI, a dashboard meter on the state of wildlife across the globe and a comprehensive index of animal populations from butterflies to elephants. A major finding is that populations of vertebrates (birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish) have declined, on average, 69% during the past 50 years. The most pronounced decline was in freshwater animals. Insane numbers, huh?
The decline comes as no shock to scientists in the field though, and others attuned to the (faint) pulse of Mother Nature. My friends in Cambodia witness it with the gleaming hotels going up alongside their once sleepy coastal community, and the resulting devastation to local shrimp populations.
For America’s mass media junkies, there are more pressing concerns: Was Marjorie Taylor Greene behind the 2020 election plot? How much did Joe Biden really know about Hunter’s crony business dealings? The Earth cries and our response is to canvas for new recruits to join our cozy political bunker. As if that wasn’t stressful enough, there is the fear of missing out on incredible iPhone deals this holiday season.
The hysterical masses will protect their identities as consumers, even if that means taking down a few butterflies and elephants in the process. That mountain of data though, is spilling onto our doorstep. I am convinced that sanity will knock on the door very soon.
We can hear that knock in a recent California state program awarded to five Native American tribes. Together, as the Tribal Marine Stewards Network, they are tasked with protecting endangered mussel populations, restoring vital salmon spawning beds and tasked with other ecological projects along 220 miles of Western coastline. Imagine that: the enlightened age of technical marvels turning to primitive people to “ensure indigenous knowledge drives decision-making, resulting in healthy ecosystems for future generations.”
If you listen closely, you’ll also hear the voice of sanity in the least likely of places ... like the World Economic Forum (not to be confused with the World Wildlife Fund). This is the group of elite movers and shakers who invited Greta Thunberg to chide them last year in Davos, Switzerland. After Greta’s pithy comments about how “you can’t negotiate with physics,” the reinvigorated leaders boarded their private jets, bought additional carbon offsets and slept better at night.
But there is an important subtext. That mountain of data pointing to a sane world is at least inching its way to their 60-day pile. Granted, CEOs haven’t begun chaining themselves to the gates of consolidated animal farms (industrial agriculture is the leading cause of biodiversity loss), yet there is a palpable sense that infinite growth is a mirage. And as a World Economic Forum report issued after the Davos gathering reads, there is a new way of doing business that will rely upon “just and equitable solutions that address the land rights of indigenous peoples and local communities.”
Humbling, sane language from the top of the pyramid; perhaps even a nod to the ignorant natives who used to build them.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org.