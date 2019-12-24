While some have called Phoenix, Ariz., a poster child for unsustainability — that’s defined as 4.5 million people clustered together in the middle of a desert that receives less than 8 inches of annual rainfall — for our purposes, I think we can conjure up a better example.
Go ahead and open up Google Earth and locate Salome, Ariz. – 100 miles due west of Phoenix. Tumbleweeds, dry gulches, and stagecoaches; population 1700. There wasn’t a road into or out of Salome until 1920.
You now have the visual. Allow me to point your attention to those green patches to the north and south of Salome: that’s some 15,000 acres of alfalfa, grown and shipped to feed dairy cows in the middle of a Saudi Arabian desert. Nothing out of the ordinary so far; the world over has been greening the desert through the clever engineering of ground and subsurface waters for decades.
What ought to capture our attention are the cultural dynamics that are playing out in Salome. The primary players are the locals and the big corporations. The locals are mostly small farming families; proud, rugged individuals, their parents voted for Goldwater; steak is on the menu for dinner; and the last darn thing they need is the government breathing down their throats with more taxes and regulations.
The multinational corporations in this case — the ones who have drilled deep industrial wells, pumping billions of gallons of water, resulting in the local resident’s well water levels dropping over 150 feet —– are Almarai (Saudi owned) and Al-Dahra (United Arab Emirates owned).
If we want to get our future act together, this is a petri dish worthy of our microscopes. This is the story of fierce internal conflicts and contradictions, ones that societies at large are increasingly wrestling with. This is our latest prime time version of David vs. Goliath.
“They’re coming over here, buying land over here and using our natural resources, and we get nothing. Like I’ve said before, we don’t get oil for free, how come we’re allowing water to just be depleted for nothing.” That from a county supervisor. He echoes the sentiments of most Salome residents.
But just one minute: aren’t our relatively free, deregulated markets that we fought so hard to protect working as they ought to? Those companies paid top dollar for that land. Aren’t they exercising their rights to feed their families (most of the alfalfa is shipped back to the Middle East)? Why aren’t we happy that those petrodollars are coming back to create local jobs? What of the tens of thousands of U.S. defense industry employees who rely on their billions in military hardware purchases?
No laws have been broken. So why make a big fuss? It’s just bit of land, a little water.
And after all, as an asset class, American farmland has proven to be a wise investment. 30 percent of U.S. agricultural land is owned by nonoperators such as pension funds. I dare say that some of those Salome residents have retirement funds invested in soils far and wide.
That’s our economic pathology: How do we fight Goliath while simultaneously defending him? How can we, for example, drain Middle Eastern oil fields to maintain the comfort of our suburban lifestyles, and not allow them to tap our water supplies?
And we haven’t yet talked about vintage U.S. corporate foreign resource grabs, the post-war neo-colonialism largely led and envisioned by American interests. Industrial grain giants like Cargill who own tens of thousands of acres in South America; conglomerates like Coca-Cola whose business model consists of bottling plants siphoning-off vast quantities of local water, and employing the townspeople who must then drink Coke because they don’t have an available clean water supply.
In places like Salome we are sampling some of our own bitter medicine.
One town resident whose well ran dry, Rodney Hayes, visits a friend’s house three times a week, filling up a car load of plastic jugs with water. While we jabber on about sustainability, Rodney understands it first-hand:
“The corporations will move on and a lot of the residents will move on. But then what are you going to have here? A wasteland.”
Indeed, Rodney; but let me hasten to add: of our own making.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/