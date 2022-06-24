“When did the future switch from being a promise to being a threat?”
While I’ve forgotten most of Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, “Invisible Monsters,” this quote has stuck with me. We live in an age of miracles: all the world’s knowledge in our pockets, 3D-printed buildings, routine intercontinental travel, civilian space flights, streaming television, virtual reality, daily medical breakthroughs, abundant customized consumer goods. This is the technological utopia our ancestors dreamed of.
But, instead of exuberant celebration, we find ourselves plagued with suicides, drug overdoses, mass shootings, depression, divorcse, political violence, corruption, and a national attitude of resignation, cynicism and hopelessness. At a time when all things are possible, we’re dying of despair.
When people talk about “making America great again,” I suspect what they most long for is the sense of forward-looking optimism so apparent in the music, television, and movies from the middle of the past century — to again be part of a country that fervently believes in its own goodness and potential. While I won’t recount all the ways the 1950s were not the golden age they’re made out to be, I can relate to this longing. It seems the only thing we hold in common anymore is a constant sense of disappointment and dread.
It would take volumes to dissect the forces that brought us to this point in history, but suffice to say that the technological and economic advances of the past century, in the name of personal freedom, have pushed us toward ever greater isolation. Constant relocations rend the fabric of neighborhoods. Frequent job changes and telecommuting sever the social bonds of the workplace. Increasing secularism has decimated many churches. Social media has made us tribal, and at-home entertainment, shopping, video chat, and meal delivery have left us with no need to ever publicly assemble. No longer bound by necessity, we drift apart. We’ve traded community for comfort, convenience, and loneliness. And all this is on top of a nihilistic scientific worldview that tells us we are nothing but random, insignificant bits of matter floating in an indifferent, hostile universe.
I bring all this up because I believe that most of the disasters and failures we read about in the news — from climate change to income inequality to gun violence to rising authoritarianism — are rooted in this sense of alienation. If not the problems themselves, then at least our inability to work collectively to solve them. Facing the world in isolation, we become afraid. Fear leads to anger, then hatred, and ultimately violence as a perverted expression of our craving for intimacy.
Trump rose to power on millions of people’s longing to belong, and the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were driven by a yearning to matter, connect, and have something worth fighting for. The same could be said of “wokeism” and the identity politics on the left. Ironically, liberals and conservatives both establish internal cohesion (an “us”) via fear of an external foe (a “them”) that undermines any hope of a larger collective unity. Ironically, the purity tests of both will lead to their ultimate fracturing.
Those who wish to lead this nation would do well to pay attention to the psychospiritual nature of our cultural malaise and resist the urge to address this deep hunger with scientific studies, fiscal adjustments, and policy prescriptions. What we need is hope. The systems that have brought us such unprecedented wealth and technological marvels have also deprived us of our humanity. The catastrophes we’re living now, and our inability to enjoy our prosperity, are the tragic result.
But, we can change. And we — especially those of us who have opted to bring new lives into the world without their consent — owe it to our descendants to forge a vision of a more just and humane future and to stake our lives on it. It’s not enough to fixate on the problems of today. We have to believe that a better world is not only possible but inevitable and start living our way toward it.
We are indeed living in very troubled times. But another world is possible. The future can once again be a promise, if we choose to make it.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho.He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.