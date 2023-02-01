Insanity has many definitions: mentally ill, madness, of unsound mind, derangement of the mind, extreme foolishness, lunacy, mania, aberration, senselessness, and many more. Legal and medical terms differ.
Chuck Pezeshki’s column (Jan. 28)) serves as an example of all but the legal definition.
Poor guy, he had to wear a mask to enter doctor’s offices and hospitals. Irrationally, he called for the unmasking of health care workers and declared “the COVID-19” crowd paranoid and insane.
Then, he proceeded to blather irrational nonsense throughout the rest of his column. He repeatedly claimed that vaccines don’t the stop transmission of COVID-19 and “... all the various cloth, surgical and KN95 masks ... don’t do anything in stopping the viruses.”
His insanity is revealed by claiming “ … study after study has shown … that masks basically don’t work at all”; yet he doesn’t name a single study.
He also engages in childish language in reference to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pezeshki, a professor in mechanical and materials engineering, apparently believes that he knows more about viruses, vaccinations and masks than 1,700 CDC scientists.
If that isn’t the very definition of insanity, what is?
Changing Pezeshki’s mind is a hopeless exercise, but for the benefit of rational readers, here is some scientific evidence about the effectiveness of masks and vaccines.
The October 2021 issue of the “Journal of Travel Medicine” published a research study by Pratyush K Kollepara, et al. It is titled “Unmasking the mask studies: why the effectiveness of surgical masks in preventing respiratory infections has been underestimated.”
Killepara and three colleagues analyzed 45 mask studies. Basically, they found that studies that seemed to show poor protection contained data that undercounted effectiveness.
Some of the poorly designed studies failed to account for people who were infected, but not yet symptomatic when enrolled. Some poorly measured consistent compliance with mask wearing instructions. Others involved faulty mathematical analysis.
But there is no question masks — of any type or quality — aren’t effective 100% of the time. None are; but they do lessen the risk of infection, and can even reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections, according to the unmasking the masks study.
Kollepara and colleagues also found that when both people interacting are wearing masks, the protection is even greater.
Pezenski’s claim masks “ ... don’t do anything in stopping the viruses” is false on its face.
For heaven’s sake, haven’t we all been raised from childhood to cover coughs? Doing so doesn’t stop viruses, but it does reduce the risk that coughs pose for others nearby.
This topic never comes up without triggering the education I got when I first landed in Japan while serving in the Air Force, back in 1957. Year around, a lot of masked faces were seen, even outdoors. I soon learned that in Japan people who have colds mask up to reduce the risk of infecting others.
Similarly, Pezeshki’s decries “ … vaccines don’t stop transmission of COVID-19.”
A recently published analysis of 58 real-world studies of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines found that a single dose of vaccine was 40-60%effective, and that two doses were 85%or more effective.
The authors concluded: “Based on the real-world studies, SARS-CoV-2 vaccines have reassuring safety and could effectively reduce the death, severe cases, symptomatic cases, and infections resulting from SARS-CoV-2 across the world.”
The study, “Effectiveness and safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in real-world studies: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” was published Nov 14, 2021, in the journal “Infectious Diseases of Poverty.” The authors are Qiao Liu, et al.
National Institutes of Health reported last November, in “News in Health,” that COVID-19 vaccines have prevented nearly 140,000 deaths in the United States.
Further anti-mask and anti-vaccine columns by Pezeshki’s will affirm his insanity.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a life-long interest in agriculture, history, law, politics and religion. He encourages email – pro and con – to terence@moscow.com.