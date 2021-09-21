The date 9/11 is emotionally symbolic. Similarly, June 4 (in Chinese, liu/si) was the day in 1989 when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army opened fire on mostly unarmed students, estimated to number up to a million. They were protesting peacefully in Tiananmen (Gate of Heavenly Peace) Square. Nobody knows how many were slaughtered. Estimates range from hundreds to 10,000. These events were captured by international media.
I visited Tiananmen, a huge square across from central Beijing’s Forbidden City, on the fifth anniversary. Usually teeming with tourists, families, and other visitors, it was deserted. For the 11 years my wife Jolie and I taught in China, liu/si was significant. It still is. Every year around March, security increases until that day passes, then things revert to normal. We taught students who had been there on liu/si. They recounted events as they had experienced them, first-hand.
China’s Cultural Revolution ended two decades earlier. Our students were aware of it only dimly, if at all. Most hadn’t been born then. Parents who survived that period didn’t discuss it with their children. The government minimized it: “so-called” Cultural Revolution. Now the Beijing-controlled Hong Kong government has forbidden annual liu/si vigils commemorating Tiananmen.
Colleagues who suffered through the Cultural Revolution shared harrowing details. Intellectuals were the greatest victims. Jolie edited an English autobiography by a microbiologist, who documented events from his perspective. We heard many stories privately, often during walks on the beach, where our elderly companions constantly scanned our surroundings for possible surveillance.
Another autobiography, “A Single Tear,” describes how the author, Ningkun Wu, was lured in 1951 from his University of Chicago PhD program to help newly formed communist China. He was urged “to take the lead in carrying out thought reform among the nation’s intellectuals.”
Almost immediately, because of ties to America, Wu began to suffer persecution. He chronicles his 22 years of denunciations, labor camps, separations from family, and near loss of life from starvation in prison. He was never formally charged. Jolie and I shared two dinners with Wu and his co-author wife, a high point of our Chinese adventure.
Even before the 1990s, when China stepped onto the world stage, information was carefully controlled. Today the government selectively firewalls the internet, nurturing rising generations with state propaganda that is harder and harder to avoid.
Disturbing parallels of such distortions are increasing in our own country. I’ve written about the free press, the “Fourth Estate,” essential to democracy. Somewhere between left and right information extremes, near the center, lies the truth necessary for us to vote intelligently.
Information tsunamis from electronic media saturate us 24/7/365. Commercial media outlets, regardless of bias, rely on consumers to provide revenues. They’re also constrained by judicial decisions about what they may report. Not so social media, which operate in an anything-goes free-for-all. My last column explored characteristics of information foisted upon us by these.
As consumers, we have choices. In order to vote, or make any decision intelligently, we need reliable information. The BBC captures the idea nicely: “News you can trust is news you can use.” Thompson Reuters promises to preserve “integrity, independence, and freedom from bias” in its reporting. The Washington Post proclaims, “Democracy dies in darkness.” All reflect high ideals that good journalism strives for. Honest striving is the key, because all journalism falters from time to time.
Ronald Reagan often used an English translation of a Russian proverb: “Trust, but verify.” To maintain and strengthen our democracy, each of us must verify incoming information vigilantly and choose wisely. Every individual can assume responsibility for thinking. I recognize it’s a challenge, but it’s one we must accept if we’re to maintain any semblance of democratically elected government.
Election results are being challenged with no supporting evidence. Some state legislatures are changing election procedures, disenfranchising certain groups of voters to favor one party over another. Washington voters are fortunate to have the straightforward system we have.
Authoritarian dictators rule by filtering facts to suit their regimes, by lying. News media are falsely labeled “fake news” to erode their credibility, though their facts can be corroborated from independent sources.
That’s what a free press does. Let’s keep it that way.
Haug and Jolie, his live-in editor and wife of 60 years, share ideas like these over dinner. Contact him at petes.pen9@gmail.com. His internet posts are at https://spokanefavs.com/author/peter-haug/