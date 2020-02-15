One of the odd gifts my fate has given me, with regards to insight, is two-fold. The first is that I was raised in one of the United States’ currently wretched communities – Portsmouth, Ohio — birthplace of the Hillbilly Heroin epidemic. After suffering extended economic collapse, the more entrepreneurial class left and a large portion of the remainder turned to opioid painkillers, like Oxycontin.
Then in another bizarre twist of fate, after a government crackdown on legal heroin, the residents found an alternate – black tar heroin. This was provided by organized cartels from the state of Nayarit, Mexico, who brought a delivery system far ahead of its time – more akin to Uber Eats than the old heroin house in the bad part of town.
This technological advance drove heroin use high into the remaining middle class – the people who might have the education and resources to fix the epidemic. And, in an especially pernicious twist, made it possible for their kids to become addicted. All this is documented in detail in the book, ‘Dreamland,’ by Sam Quinones. The book is named after the pool I worked at as a lifeguard in high school.
The second gift has been my love of, and lack of fear regarding travel. I’ve been around the world, visiting about 40 countries, and have lived abroad as well. Such experience lets me see both how, as people, we are different from others as well as the same. That’s not just the idea about the goodness of humanity. It’s the bad stuff, too, as well as all the nuance in the middle.
On my recent trip kayaking in Baja California Sur outside of La Paz, I hung out in a small dive destination as well. Mexico is always an interesting study in contrasts, and this trip provided plenty.
Everyone is busy now talking about the collapse of the United States because of our fratricidal polarization. People talk about things like civil war, unrest and conflict. But the lessons from both my gifts tell me something different.
First, there are two distinct economies emerging – one where people function like we assume a middle class lifestyle should work. In Cabo San Lucas, where our plane landed, there were plenty of middle class Mexican tourists on holiday. They were shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the worst Mexican poverty I’ve seen, with all the typical problems that poverty brings. No matter how insulated the middle class might construct their surroundings, impacts were inescapable.
Second, communities make a choice about which economy they want to join. My old community of Portsmouth, instead of moving forward with progressive values, telegraphed their stupidity by passing a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution – a nonsense time-waster against the Republican governor’s attempt to provide some gun regulation. While this will appeal to some in our community, it’s important to realize that it’s just one more nail in the coffin of Portsmouth from a business perspective. All a potential investor would have to do is tune into the local news feed to see drug addicts thrashing naked in a parking lot, couple that with extremist politics, and invest elsewhere. The same middle class/poverty divide exists in my hometown, just like Mexico. Such a situation is not unstable. It can keep on going indefinitely.
What’s the takeaway? If we continue on autopilot, our own two-class version of society is on its way. There will likely be large-scale fragmentation, on the state level. But make no mistake – continued neglect of the poor will show up in our more wealthy states as well. You don’t have to have a civil war to have a functional split of the U.S.
Is that a more perfect union? It’s time to start asking the deep questions.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.