There are many ways to trap a pesky monkey, but my favorite technique relies on the monkey’s own obstinance and greed. The trap is simplicity itself: a hollow gourd with a short, narrow slit in one side, just wide enough for a monkey to insert its open hand. A few dried beans — the bait — are dropped into the gourd, which is then affixed to a rock or tree.

Curious monkey investigates the gourd and, noticing the contents, slips its hand inside and grabs the beans. In so doing, it makes a fist that is, alas, too big to withdraw from the gourd. The monkey could drop the beans and run at any time, but that doesn’t happen very often.

Once the monkey takes the bait, the trapper advances, club in hand. The monkey — using a flawed risk-to-reward algorithm — sees the approaching danger but still won’t cut and run.

Tags

Recommended for you