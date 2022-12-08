There are many ways to trap a pesky monkey, but my favorite technique relies on the monkey’s own obstinance and greed. The trap is simplicity itself: a hollow gourd with a short, narrow slit in one side, just wide enough for a monkey to insert its open hand. A few dried beans — the bait — are dropped into the gourd, which is then affixed to a rock or tree.
Curious monkey investigates the gourd and, noticing the contents, slips its hand inside and grabs the beans. In so doing, it makes a fist that is, alas, too big to withdraw from the gourd. The monkey could drop the beans and run at any time, but that doesn’t happen very often.
Once the monkey takes the bait, the trapper advances, club in hand. The monkey — using a flawed risk-to-reward algorithm — sees the approaching danger but still won’t cut and run.
“These are my beans,” it must be thinking. “I’m not letting go for anything.”
Prisoner to its own intransigence, the monkey — still clinging to its precious beans — is summarily dispatched by the trapper.
This is roughly the same position in which the modern Republican Party finds itself with Donald Trump. By steadfastly clinging to the ex-president, the GOP keeps getting battered in election after election — 2018, 2020, and now 2022 — but the party faithful just won’t let go. The club keeps coming down — thump, thump, thump — but Trump’s supporters appear incapable of recalibrating their allegiance.
Will they ever learn? Yes, at some point even the most, er, tenacious Trump supporters finally will surrender. Then they will enlist in someone else’s army, and the cycle will begin anew.
That day is still a long way off because the Trump Defense Force — i.e. a GOP-controlled U.S. House of Representatives — will man the barricades when a new Congress takes office next month. Rather than exposing Trump’s ineptitude, the capitol gang will circle the wagons around its feckless leader and get straight to work on the people’s business.
Top of the list is investigating the Biden crime family, up to and including the capo di tutti, Grandpa Joe himself. Then there’s the serious business of forcing pregnant women to give birth. After that, the GOP House majority will defend the rights of troubled young men to go berserk with military-grade rifles. And they’ll probably devise new ways to harass America’s queer community.
Q: Is there a coherent Republican agenda these days?
The current Republican Party Platform calls for members to “enthusiastically support President (Trump’s) America-first agenda.” The only other resolution in the entire party platform is for “the media to engage in accurate and unbiased reporting, especially as it relates to the strong support of the RNC for President Trump and his Administration.”
“Nothing But Trump” and “No Fake News” are the only affirmative resolutions in the entire Republican Party Platform. Bereft of principles and ideas, many GOP chieftains have given up on leadership and simply lurch around like zombies, droning, “What Trump wants! What Trump wants!”
Thanks to the ex-president’s endorsement of risible candidates (see Walker, Herschel), the GOP just botched a golden opportunity to retake control of the U.S. Senate. Because of that failure, President Biden will continue appointing judges to the federal judiciary, slowly balancing the scales after years of malfeasance by erstwhile Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Hypocrisy.
If you study closely, many of life’s thorniest problems contain the raw materials for their own solution. Just think of cunning warriors who harness opponents’ power and aggression for their own advantage.
The same principles apply to politics. Though he’ll never admit it, Donald Trump is a dead star in Washington, D.C. — but light from that star is still arriving, still guiding his followers. So follow the light!
That’s right, Trump supporters, slip your hands into the gourd. Wrap your fingers tightly around those beans. They are yours. Never, ever let go! Pay no attention to those other voters, the ones with big clubs. You have nothing to fear from them. Loyalty is what’s important. Everyone knows Trump voters are the most loyal in all the world.
Stand by your man. Keep on winning.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist more than 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.