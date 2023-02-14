An asteroid has been streaking across the skies in the last couple months. And this particular one is headed straight for the center of institutional culture and politics in general and academia in particular.

That asteroid has a name — it is the artificial intelligence bot called ChatGPT. You might have heard about it in the news. It provides pithy, well-written text to various societal questions. And with all the constant caterwauling about AI bots forming Skynet and destroying the world, which has yet to come to pass, it is easy to dismiss.

But this is the real thing. One of the key things in understanding AI is when most science fiction writers create prose about AI, it’s usually about the AI that becomes truly sentient and takes over the world. One of the most famous starred in the film “2001 – A Space Odyssey,” named HAL 9000. HAL 9000 ended up almost seizing control from the crew of the spaceship Discovery but was thwarted through a variety of means by the remaining crewmember.