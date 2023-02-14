An asteroid has been streaking across the skies in the last couple months. And this particular one is headed straight for the center of institutional culture and politics in general and academia in particular.
That asteroid has a name — it is the artificial intelligence bot called ChatGPT. You might have heard about it in the news. It provides pithy, well-written text to various societal questions. And with all the constant caterwauling about AI bots forming Skynet and destroying the world, which has yet to come to pass, it is easy to dismiss.
But this is the real thing. One of the key things in understanding AI is when most science fiction writers create prose about AI, it’s usually about the AI that becomes truly sentient and takes over the world. One of the most famous starred in the film “2001 – A Space Odyssey,” named HAL 9000. HAL 9000 ended up almost seizing control from the crew of the spaceship Discovery but was thwarted through a variety of means by the remaining crewmember.
Even AI scientists are boggled at creating such an AI. Everyone likes to talk about ‘sentience’ — the ability to think and reason. But what HAL 9000 did was display an unhealthy agency — meaning it had learned to act on its own.
That’s absolutely NOT what ChatGPT does. ChatGPT does not have agency, and it almost certainly does not have sentience. Instead, what it does is what we call ‘algorithmic processing’ — which means taking and aggregating already extant information into whatever form you request. It is biased extensively by what is called its training data. As such, ChatGPT, coming from Big Tech, is inherently ‘woke’ and biased toward all the latest progressive trends. It is an enormous power multiplier for the user. If you ask ChatGPT which is worse — saying the N-word or nuking Ukraine, ChatGPT will tell you absolutely the former. While this is no endorsement of using racist slurs, I think I can tell you, if pressed, which one I’d select.
But what we are only starting to realize is that ChatGPT also will remove all lower level tasks that we teach students in school. Need a term paper on a particular subject? No need to buy one off the favorite cheating software platform, Chegg. Just ask ChatGPT. And that complicated thermodynamics homework? Believe it or not, ChatGPT will solve that last exam problem. Some of my colleagues have been playing around with it, and it is both fascinating and terrifying.
What this means is that the only tasks that will matter in the future, as the AI continues to aggregate training data in a variety of fields, are ones that demand human agency — the ability for people to think independently. And our COVID response has shown our capacity for groupthink in spades.
For the last 20 years, both public education and higher education have focused, almost to the exclusion of much critical thought, on programming students with some set of facts and rules. This has poorly prepared those same students to face the complexities of both the real, and the relational world they will face. Instead of generating independent thinkers, we have young people still wandering around campus with masks. That should tell you something.
And when it comes to the sociopolitical realm, the outlook is even worse. ChatGPT will be used by elites to censor media, and get alternative opinions out of the public eye. This already happened with COVID-19, in the name of stopping ostensible disinformation. Things are not going to get any better. People will look at more and more sanitized information feeds, which will be full of constructed narratives for those that control the bots.
But academia has the most to lose. It’s time for folks to wake up, and actually start training people in critical thinking. That’s going to require some soul searching on tolerance for opinions other than the mainstream. And here’s the thing. Run a test on one of your homework problems.
Look at the answer with an open mind. If it’s exactly what you’d like, you have some soul-searching to do. Because asteroids can be closer than they appear.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.