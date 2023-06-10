Truth does not have politics — there is no left or right. We ought to seek the truth no matter where it leads. In defining a person, their actions are more truthful than their statements.
It’s imperative to validate an opinion with agenda-free facts. People with an agenda — a desired political outcome — will play tricks with facts. Don’t let them.
Being consistent is not about changing your opinions. It means utilizing the same process to evaluate facts, circumstances and principles in order to define one’s opinions and stances.
Consistency means not cherry-picking parts of the Bible and then ignoring other parts. Consistency means following the whole Constitution and not just the parts you like. Being consistent means facts and your principles are not forsaken in order to maintain an opinion.
Should new facts come to light, a consistent and honest person will take the time to evaluate the new facts along with his principles to either reaffirm his opinions or allow them to evolve. This process is not flip-flopping. This is a prime example of being consistent. It shows that you value truth and facts more than invalid opinions.
A rational person, by any reasonable definition, can evaluate morals, values, principles, opinions and facts in order to build a logical conclusion. A social justice warrior or someone who practices insidious wokeness cannot.
Back in 2016, I wrote a column about social justice warriors, aka, the woke. They are an interesting group of people. The woke have no end game. They have no principles or ideals. They only appear to participate in one-upmanship.
Earlier in the column, I wrote people are more truthful in their actions rather than their statements. The woke are a prime example of this statement. The way the woke demand the rest of society live is nothing more than virtue signaling.
Much like a black widow spider, the woke kill their own. Someone woke just a few years ago will not be woke enough today and will be overrun and eaten by today’s woke. Today’s woke, who appear to be very fringe, will not be radical enough for tomorrow’s woke. It is a cycle where those who took out others will someday be taken out themselves.
The woke hates what America stands for. But it is America that has made life so easy for all Americans that those who practice being woke have the time to spend in their mom’s basement to think about ways to be more radical that those who have come before.
If, to survive, the woke had to plant gardens, raise animals, milk cows, and collect eggs each day they would not have time to think about being woke. Being woke is a movement of those with too much time on their hands.
If they were working every day to provide for themselves or a family they wouldn’t have time to tell us that men can get pregnant.
I think there is something that a lot of conservatives need to hear.
I believe, in general, that those of us on the right side of the isle are logical rather than emotional. When we say we believe the science, we mean actual science not woke science — the kind of woke science that says men can get pregnant. We are the ones who believe the facts speak for themselves and our opinions are fact-based.
This is about consistency. Being consistent in thoughts and beliefs is of the utmost importance. We must evaluate facts. We must look at the circumstances. We must look at the data without a political tilt. Being consistent ought to be a basic principle of conservatism. We are not the left, which flip-flops on issues.
I am consistent in my opinions. I believe facts and circumstances must be evaluated before making claims. I am conservative and if you call yourself conservative then I demand that you staunchly practice these basic principles about truth, fact and consistency.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.