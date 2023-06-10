Truth does not have politics — there is no left or right. We ought to seek the truth no matter where it leads. In defining a person, their actions are more truthful than their statements.

It’s imperative to validate an opinion with agenda-free facts. People with an agenda — a desired political outcome — will play tricks with facts. Don’t let them.

Being consistent is not about changing your opinions. It means utilizing the same process to evaluate facts, circumstances and principles in order to define one’s opinions and stances.

Tags

Recommended for you