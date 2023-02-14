Sports betting has entered a new dimension. I just can’t help but wonder what I would do if I had an advance copy of Gray’s Sports Almanac — like the one Biff had in the movie “Back to the Future.” To know all the outcomes before the games have been played. With a pinch of remorse, I’d game the system, pocket a small fortune, and probably justify it all by donating loads to charity — but can’t be certain of my depth of benevolence either.

“Back to the Future” has opened its 2023 time capsule and the online sportsbook corporations, DraftKings, BetMGM and others, are playing with a stacked deck. The record $16 billion wagered on the outcome of the Eagles versus Chiefs Super Bowl game was implicitly endorsed by the U.S. Supreme Court back in 2018 in a case that legalized wagering on commercial sports. The majority of the 50 million bettors on the big game used their sportsbook app to place their bet. Last year’s event was dubbed “crypto’s coming out party.”

Sportsbook betting is currently legal in 36 states; Idaho is not among them, and promises to be a holdout. The amount wagered on sports last year tallied to $83 billion, which if spread evenly across the U.S. to every adult and child, comes to $250, up 65% over 2021. It’s that rate of growth that has many concerned about these “casinos in our pockets.” It’s one thing to bet a paltry $20 on the Eagles to win, and quite another matter to lay money down on yards gained, passes intercepted, field goals made, and timeouts taken.