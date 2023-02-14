Sports betting has entered a new dimension. I just can’t help but wonder what I would do if I had an advance copy of Gray’s Sports Almanac — like the one Biff had in the movie “Back to the Future.” To know all the outcomes before the games have been played. With a pinch of remorse, I’d game the system, pocket a small fortune, and probably justify it all by donating loads to charity — but can’t be certain of my depth of benevolence either.
“Back to the Future” has opened its 2023 time capsule and the online sportsbook corporations, DraftKings, BetMGM and others, are playing with a stacked deck. The record $16 billion wagered on the outcome of the Eagles versus Chiefs Super Bowl game was implicitly endorsed by the U.S. Supreme Court back in 2018 in a case that legalized wagering on commercial sports. The majority of the 50 million bettors on the big game used their sportsbook app to place their bet. Last year’s event was dubbed “crypto’s coming out party.”
Sportsbook betting is currently legal in 36 states; Idaho is not among them, and promises to be a holdout. The amount wagered on sports last year tallied to $83 billion, which if spread evenly across the U.S. to every adult and child, comes to $250, up 65% over 2021. It’s that rate of growth that has many concerned about these “casinos in our pockets.” It’s one thing to bet a paltry $20 on the Eagles to win, and quite another matter to lay money down on yards gained, passes intercepted, field goals made, and timeouts taken.
It’s “no sweat bet” time and everyone is salivating for their cut of the loot. Mega sports betting operations like FanDuel are following Coca-Cola’s and Nike’s playbook and striking up multi-million-dollar partnership contracts with public universities — University of Colorado, LSU and Michigan State University, to name a few. Captured by an alluring ad, a student ambles through the halls on route to Geology 101, stopping to use that last tranche of financial aid to bet on the Trail Blazers.
This is the market niche that Disney considers family. The same Disney that owns ESPN and inked a deal with sportsbook DraftKings. And Rupert Murdoch is not going to sit this one out — his Fox News Corps recently launched the FOX Bet app. Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper media outlet with about 250 dailies, chose Gambling.com to boost its revenues by “monetizing our sports traffic,” says CEO Michael Reed, because our “47 million sports fans crave analysis and betting insights to make smart decisions and find the best online casino sites.” And states haven’t been shy either, passing the hat for their fair share of the bounty in tax revenue.
If I was the least bit cynical, I’d point out the tantalizing investment opportunities in gambling addiction treatment centers. But I’ll restrain myself and simply mention that what the gambling industry refers to as “engagement” and an “evolving marketplace,” is actually, in neurological terms, referred to as addiction. Baseball legend Pete Rose is intimately familiar with the condition — and his sports betting (and lying about it) earned him ineligibility for the Hall of Fame.
Along with the money-frenzied gorging at the sports gambling trough comes a convenient form of amnesia. A collective fog seems to overtake those who know all too well how addiction works — the addiction to social media, to alcohol, to opiates; yet there they are, the firebrands of liberty, in plain sight, fist-pumping their support for first amendment rights, stumbling their way into court, the therapist’s chaise, the emergency room.
“If I’m drunk, at some point my family will figure it out,” explains Lori Nower, director of the Rutgers Center for Gambling. “With gambling, I can be sitting with my kids, watching cartoons, and gambling away everything I own, on my mobile phone. How would you know?”
How would I know? I suppose by the look on his face when the Kansas City Chiefs cover the 1.5-point spread.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org.