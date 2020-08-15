It’s been a tumultuous couple of weeks regarding how our community views COVID-19. The University of Idaho decided to move forward with some level of in-place classes, while Washington State University has now essentially moved all instruction online. At WSU, staff and faculty in disciplines where it matters are frantically assembling lab kits to send to students. And even as this op-ed was being written, President Schulz announced Chromebook and Wi-Fi distribution schemes for WSU students.
At the same time all this has been happening, students from both WSU and UI are returning to the Palouse. I have seen no official numbers (are there any?) but the scuttlebutt is that 60 percent of WSU students who would normally take in-person classes at Pullman have returned to Pullman anyway. I can deeply understand the dynamic. My two beloved sons, 22 and 20, returned during March for quarantine, which included a modestly daring rescue by younger son of older son from the heart of San Francisco during the beginning of lockdown. We talk about lockdowns and such on the Palouse, but I can tell you – the description of the scene in San Francisco was more from an apocalyptic Hollywood movie than the shuffling into Costco we had here in our backyard.
And even they are gone now – gone to Reno, Nevada, where one son is in school and the other has decided to headquarter his company. They were happy to go. Living with Dad was fine, but we all start to stink after four months. So out of that 60 percent of students, I’m sure seniors and juniors are overrepresented. Like it or not, Pullman would be considered an oasis.
Running parallel to all this has been the often-shrill debate over masks, including Kalena Kendall’s op-ed about not wearing masks as a protest. I’ve advocated for masks on these pages and think there are better ways of making the point against them than not wearing masks in public. But I find the rhetoric of “she’s going to kill us all” far more disturbing than one person not wearing a mask. There’s a whole discussion about the nature of spread of the virus that is still ongoing. Masks, as well as other interventions, are primarily statistical. You don’t want to jail the old guy with his nose sticking out over the top of his mask at Walmart.
And as the pandemic proceeds, the coronavirus starts revealing itself as, well, a coronavirus. More wicked, but with much in common with its milder brother, the common cold. That means it’s unclear what actually works as far as stopping it. Interventions of all types have to be timed, and if there’s anything we’ve dropped the ball on, it’s timing. Increased evidence points to seasonality of the virus, which has its pros and cons. But it also means that COVID-19, in some lesser form, is likely here to stay.
One of my academic debate partners, Roger Martin, former Dean of the Business School at the University of Toronto (U of T is the Canada equivalent of Harvard in many ways) released a comparative report on Medium showing little to no difference between Red states and Blue states in intervention effectiveness. He’s no conspiracy theorist. But his voice is important. I worry, as this thing drags on, that if we become too hostile to anything that doesn’t fit the narrative in our head, we’ll miss something. Right now, the dominant narrative is that we know how to fight this thing. I think we’re making some progress. But we’re still flying by Instrument Flight Rules. And – sorry folks – the epidemiologists are not the only ones who should get to speak. Look at their track record.
If there’s anything that has turned out to be true, it’s beating pandemics is done by societies that maintain social cohesion. Free speech is a bedrock value in ours. Let’s remember this as we move forward.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.