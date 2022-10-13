Does anybody see the similarities? Will anyone concede that public institutions driven by religious dogma are bad news for most people?

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, here’s an example:

A young woman in Iran died recently at the hands of the country’s so-called “morality police.” Mahsa Amini was visiting the capital, Tehran, from her home in Kurdistan Province last month when she was arrested for wearing “immodest clothing.” Turns out her headscarf didn’t cover all of her hair.

