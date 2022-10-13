Does anybody see the similarities? Will anyone concede that public institutions driven by religious dogma are bad news for most people?
If you don’t know what I’m talking about, here’s an example:
A young woman in Iran died recently at the hands of the country’s so-called “morality police.” Mahsa Amini was visiting the capital, Tehran, from her home in Kurdistan Province last month when she was arrested for wearing “immodest clothing.” Turns out her headscarf didn’t cover all of her hair.
She was taken to a “guidance center,” where women are sent to learn the rules about clothing and acceptable female behavior. Three days after being arrested, she was dead; authorities claimed the otherwise-healthy 22-year-old died of a heart attack.
Morality police. Women treated as second-class citizens. A Big Brotherish need for reeducation.
Do you see the similarities now?
Here in America, it’s easy to tut-tut about the shocking treatment of women and minorities in under-developed countries around the world. Can’t happen here, we think to ourselves.
This is America. We are exceptional. We are unique.
But are we really? Is America so exceptional, so unique that our public institutions and policies are above the fray of sectarian discrimination?
The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent demolition of Roe v. Wade, which stood as settled law for nearly 50 years, is Exhibit A is the rise of religious discrimination in America. With the right to abortion stripped away at the federal level, dozens of states have rushed to enact forced-birth laws that outlaw abortion in virtually all cases.
Three new religious conservatives on the Supreme Court — appointed, ironically, by an immoral man — put their thumbs on the scales of justice and revoked a basic right for women. In effect, they declared, “You are ruled by my God.”
The tendrils of sectarian discrimination are pushing deeper and deeper into the fabric of civil society throughout the United States. It’s even happening here on the Palouse.
In a preemptive bow to the mullahs who control the Idaho Legislature, the University of Idaho instructed its employees not to promote or counsel in favor of abortion. Moreover, university employees are prohibited from dispensing emergency contraception; contravening these instructions could lead to felony prosecution.
That’s felony counseling in favor of abortion. And felony dispensing of emergency contraception.
“We always knew extremists wouldn’t stop at banning abortion; they’d target birth control next. The University of Idaho’s announcement is the canary in the coal mine, an early sign of the larger, coordinated effort to attack birth control access,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, in a statement. “These attacks on birth control are not theoretical. They are already happening. And the University of Idaho’s new policy is just the latest example of extremists and draconian laws threatening to strip us of all control over their reproductive health care.”
At the heart of this extremism is a burgeoning ideology known as white Christian nationalism, which is a misnomer. The correct term should be white Christian thuggery. Adherents like to think of their behavior as “muscular Christianity,” but it is simply oafishness hiding behind a crucifix.
You’ve seen them before, with Jesus on their T-shirts and pistols on their hips, willing to menace and intimidate anyone with whom they disagree. They are conflict entrepreneurs and a particularly fun bunch, known as the Patriot Front, tried to crash a Gay Pride event in Coeur d’Alene this summer; police arrested 31 of them, hailing from 10 different states.
In their eyes, they were doing God’s work.
Most of these yobbos are soldiers in someone else’s army, incapable of the intellectual rigor needed to form a coherent ideology of their own. So they listen to — and act upon — the dog whistles of those intent on returning America to the “Father Knows Best” simplicity of the 1950s. That’s the ultimate goal of MAGA: a halcyon place where women are barefoot and pregnant, and ethnic minorities know their place.
That’s where America is heading if we allow religion and public policy to hop into bed together. The inbred fruit of that union isn’t pretty, and if we don’t aggressively reject it, we’ll wind up being governed by someone else’s God.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for more than 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.