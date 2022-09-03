President Biden is trying to wave a magic wand and cancel some student loan debt.

I read through a document posted on the White House’s website titled “FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces Student Loan Relief for Borrowers Who Need It Most.”

“President Biden believes that a post-high school education should be a ticket to a middle-class life, but for too many, the cost of borrowing for college is a lifelong burden that deprives them of that opportunity,” the release stated.

Tags

Recommended for you