This is the time of year Buddhists celebrate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha; and Christians commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ. Buddha (“enlightened one”) and Christ are spiritual honorifics, not surnames.

Jesus was not the only Messiah (“anointed one”). Israel’s priests were called Messiahs as they were anointed with oil. Even the Persian king Cyrus the Great was designated Messiah (Isaiah 45:1). Cyrus saved the people of Israel by releasing them from the Babylonian captivity, and the Messiah the Jews expected during Roman times would defeat their enemies and establish a kingdom of God on earth.

The Messiah was certainly not expected to die a gruesome death on a cross, and that was the primary reason why the Jews did not accept Jesus as the promised one. I believe Christians developed the concept of the second coming to conform to Jewish and their expectations that were not met in Jesus’ first appearance.