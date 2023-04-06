This is the time of year Buddhists celebrate the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha; and Christians commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth, the Christ. Buddha (“enlightened one”) and Christ are spiritual honorifics, not surnames.
Jesus was not the only Messiah (“anointed one”). Israel’s priests were called Messiahs as they were anointed with oil. Even the Persian king Cyrus the Great was designated Messiah (Isaiah 45:1). Cyrus saved the people of Israel by releasing them from the Babylonian captivity, and the Messiah the Jews expected during Roman times would defeat their enemies and establish a kingdom of God on earth.
The Messiah was certainly not expected to die a gruesome death on a cross, and that was the primary reason why the Jews did not accept Jesus as the promised one. I believe Christians developed the concept of the second coming to conform to Jewish and their expectations that were not met in Jesus’ first appearance.
The Buddha only claimed to be the first enlightened one, and those who followed him also had the potential to become enlightened as well. His last words were “I have given you the Dharma (the right way to live), and now you can work out your own salvation.”
In the same way that we all can become Buddhas, Christians can become sons and daughters of God. “Whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things” (John 14:12). A significant difference is that the Buddha’s way is ethical, not spiritual. Unlike the Buddha, Jesus offers the unworthy and immoral divine grace.
The Buddha was a Hindu who founded a new world religion; Jesus was a Jew whose religious movement also led to a new world religion. The Buddha made a deliberate break with Hinduism, but it is not certain whether Jesus wished this for his own movement. As many have said: “Jesus was born a Jew and he died a Jew.”
Welcoming gentiles in opposition to the “Judaizers,” the apostle Paul and others spread the new faith throughout the Near East and eventually around the world. Buddhism was also a missionary religion with huge successes in Tibet, Southeast Asia, China, Korea and Japan.
The lives of the Buddha and Christ follow what I call the “savior archetype.” The following stories grew up around their lives. Their birth and life are foretold in prophecy; both have miraculous births; both have royal genealogies; both are tempted by an evil one; both work miracles; both are triune deities; and both offer redemption through grace. (The latter occurs only in Pure Land Buddhism.) For more on the savior archetype, see bit.ly/3Krpu6S.
What would the Buddha say about these incredible claims? Just before his death, he persuaded his disciples to promise three things: 1. don’t make any image of him; 2. do not write down his words; and 3. don’t deify him. Within 400 years, each of these pledges was broken.
Neither the Buddha nor Jesus mention confrontations with Mara or Satan. Neither mention their miraculous births, and Jesus, an expert in Hebrew scripture, would have known that Isaiah 7:14 mentions a young woman, not a virgin.
I believe that as a good Jew, Jesus would not have claimed to be a divine being. When someone addressed him as “good teacher (rabbi),” Jesus answered “Why do you call me good? No one is good except God alone” (Luke 18:18-19). When Peter asked Jesus if he was the Messiah, he answered, famously, “get behind me Satan” (Matthew 16:23.)
At Easter the suffering servant of Isaiah is quoted often as an Old Testament prophecy of Jesus as the Messiah. The scholarly consensus is that the servant is Israel herself, and these passages were never considered messianic in the Jewish tradition. Furthermore, several of the attributes of the servant do not apply to Jesus (nfgier.com/jesus-as-suffering-servant/).
I believe that Christ and the Buddha were the greatest spiritual leaders in world history. The Buddha rejected a corrupt priesthood and condemned the Hindu caste system. All people are worthy of love and compassion regardless of their station in life.
Jesus did the same and showed even more compassion for the poor and oppressed. Jesus would have offered a pointed rebuke for Christians who preach the “prosperity gospel.”
Gier was coordinator of religious studies at the University of Idaho from 1980-2003. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.